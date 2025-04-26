From a slinky dog to a firefighter – the 87 London Marathon record attempts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A duo dressed as a slinky dog and a firefighter wearing full kit are just some of the 103 runners attempting to break 87 Guinness World Records (GWR) at this year’s TCS London Marathon.

As the marathon approaches on April 27, many participants hope their quirky attempts to break records will help raise as much money and awareness as possible for their chosen charities.

Dressed as a slinky dog, Chris Buckle, 47, and Emma Moreton, 44, hope to run the fastest marathon in a two-person costume (female), with a time to beat of four hours.

This will be their 12th marathon and they decided to run in a two-person dog costume to add an extra challenge to their running routine while raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support as some of their friends and family have been diagnosed with cancer in recent years.

Stephen Moore, 54, who has served as a firefighter in London for 23 years, is attempting to run the fastest marathon wearing a firefighter’s uniform and breathing apparatus (SCBA) (male).

While running the London Marathon two years ago, Mr Moore saw a fellow fireman racing wearing a full fire kit, so he thought he could do the same and beat the record of 4 hours, 42 minutes and five seconds.

Mr Moore, who lives in Buckinghamshire with his wife Donna, their four children and four cats, will be wearing his firefighting breathing apparatus, which he will have to change every two miles (roughly 3.2km) during the marathon.

He will be raising money for the Firefighters Charity, to raise awareness for the organisation that has supported him, his family, and many others for over 80 years.

The fastest aggregate time to complete all World Marathon Major races with a stoma (female) is being attempted by Adele Roberts, 46, the broadcaster and DJ from Southport who lives in London with her girlfriend of 21 years.

Ms Roberts aims to beat the current record by completing all seven major marathons in less than 24 hours which includes races in London, Tokyo, Boston, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago and New York City.

She has completed the London Marathon three times prior to this record attempt, with her most recent one being post-cancer and with a stoma, during which she set a GWR title for the fastest marathon with a stoma (female).

This year’s London Marathon will be Adele’s ninth marathon, in which she is raising money for Cancer Research UK and Attitude Magazine Foundation in the hope of increasing awareness for bowel cancer and living with a stoma.

GWR said: “Through this record attempt, she also wants to show people what can be achieved post-cancer and increase representation of ostomates in the GWR book.

“She received incredible feedback and helped many people with her first record title, and she believes that breaking another one on a larger scale will help even more people and show the world the UK spirit.”

Four-time table-tennis Paralympian David Wetherill is hoping to break the record for the fastest marathon on crutches (male), beating 6 hours, 11 minutes, 11 seconds.

In 2021, Mr Wetherill, 35, from Plymouth, retired from professional table-tennis because of hip problems associated with his congenital disability (multiple epiphyseal dysplasia, a condition he has lived with since birth), and currently works as a project manager.

Although he unofficially broke the record last year in Barcelona, he aims to achieve a better time and break a world record during the London Marathon this year.

He is running for Breakthrough T1D (for type one diabetes), hoping to raise awareness for the cause and show the world that anything is possible.

Other record attempts include the fastest marathon in a four-person costume by four runners – Alexander Knox, Jasper Wolley, Ben Littlejohns and Jim Baillie – who will be dressed as a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine, and the fastest marathon dressed as a body part (male), which will be attempted by insurance analyst Alex Paget.

Along with individual attempts, TCS London Marathon is attempting to break the record for the most participants in a marathon in its 45th year.

The current record is held by the New York Marathon with 55,646 participants.

Here is a list of all the official London Marathon GWR attempts:

Fastest marathon dressed as a reptile (female)Fastest marathon dressed as a Spartan warriorFastest aggregate time to complete all World Marathon Major races with a stoma (female)Fastest marathon dressed as a rotating puzzle cube (female)Most underpants worn during a marathon (male)Most pairs of underwear worn during a marathon (female)Fastest marathon in a firefighter’s uniform and breathing apparatus (SCBA) (male)Fastest marathon dressed as a knight (male)Fastest marathon dribbling a field hockey ball (male)Fastest marathon in a full-body inflatable costume (female)Fastest marathon in a full-body inflatable costume (male)Fastest marathon with a subcutaneous defibrillator (S-ICD) (female)Fastest marathon by a mascot (female)Fastest marathon dressed as a referee (female)Fastest marathon in military uniform with respirator (male)Fastest marathon in a four-person costumeFastest marathon dressed in a tentFastest marathon in a two-person costume (female)Fastest marathon dressed as a three-dimensional plant (male)Fastest marathon dressed as a book (male)Fastest marathon in a suit (male)Fastest marathon with Parkinson’s Disease (male)Fastest marathon dressed as a fish (female)Fastest marathon in a ten-person costumeFastest marathon dressed as a vegetable (female)Fastest marathon dressed as a clown (female)Fastest marathon dressed as a bird (male)Fastest marathon in an inflatable costume (male)Fastest marathon dressed as a lumberjack (male)Fastest marathon dressed as a crustacean (male)Fastest marathon dressed as a jockey (male)Fastest marathon dressed as a fish (male)Fastest marathon with multiple sclerosis (female)Fastest marathon dressed in traditional Malay dress (female)Fastest marathon wearing sliders (male)Fastest marathon dressed as an elf (male)Fastest marathon dressed as a piece of medical equipment (female)Fastest marathon dressed as a cell (male)Fastest marathon dressed as a cell (female)Fastest marathon dressed as a mugFastest marathon dressed in traditional Nepali custom.Fastest marathon dressed as a swimmer (female)Fastest marathon dressed as a pirate (male)Fastest marathon dressed as a candle (female)Fastest marathon dressed as a mammal (male)Fastest marathon wearing foam clogs (male)Fastest marathon dressed as a body part (male)Fastest marathon dressed as a bird (female)Fastest marathon dressed as a television character (female)Fastest marathon dressed in an American football kit (male)Fastest marathon in netball kit (female)Fastest marathon dressed as a mythical creature (male)Fastest marathon with bilateral total knee replacements (female)Fastest marathon dressed as a monarch (female)Fastest marathon dressed as a monarch (male)Fastest marathon by a type 1 diabetic (male)Fastest marathon dressed as a house (male)Fastest marathon dressed as a traffic cone (male)Youngest person to complete a marathon (male)Fastest marathon (male)Fastest marathon run by mother and daughterFastest marathon dressed as a caveperson (male)Fastest marathon on crutches (male)Fastest marathon dressed as a crustacean (female)Fastest marathon dressed as an alien (male)Fastest marathon (male)Fastest marathon dressed as a medal (male)Fastest marathon dressed as a three-dimensional aircraft (male)Fastest marathon dressed as a crossing guard/lollipop person (female)Fastest marathon dressed as a post box (male)Fastest marathon run by three siblingsFastest marathon in a rainbow costume (female)Most marathons run in the same three-dimensional costume (male)Fastest marathon dressed in a rugby kit (female)