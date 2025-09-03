Man who faked his own death to escape justice convicted of raping two women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who faked his own death and fled Scotland in a bid to escape justice has been convicted of the rape of two women.

Police have said James Clacher caused “distress and suffering” for his victims which is “difficult to comprehend”.

The 57-year-old was reported missing from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire on May 30 2022.

He was facing trial on rape charges at the time.

His car, a Suzuki Swift, was found at the Loch Long car park in Arrochar, Argyll and Bute, the following day.

Despite trying to convince the authorities of his death, he was later traced to Spain.

In May 2024 he was arrested and later extradited back to Scotland.

On Wednesday he was convicted on two charges relating to the rape of two women – which took place in August 2019 and September 2020.

Detective inspector Bruce Fyfe said: “It’s difficult to comprehend the distress and suffering Clacher caused the women in this case. I hope this conviction brings them some form of comfort.

“He will now face the consequences of his actions.

“Following the missing person report, extensive inquiries were carried out to establish his whereabouts.”

“As the investigation into the missing person and sexual offences progressed, it became clear he had left the country to evade justice after faking his own death.

“We worked closely with our international law enforcement colleagues, including the National Crime Agency and Spanish police and the perpetrator was subject to extraditions proceedings.”

DI Fyfe continued: “This conviction demonstrates our commitment to thoroughly investigating serious offences and pursuing those who seek to avoid prosecution, no matter where they go.

“If anyone is experiencing or has experienced any type of sexual abuse, we have detectives dedicated to investigating such offences. Please report it and be assured you will be fully supported and listened to.”