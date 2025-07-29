Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men who died after a stabbing at a business premises in central London have been named as a father and son.

Terry McMillan, 58, from Chislehurst, Bromley, was pronounced dead at the scene after reports of multiple stabbings inside a commercial property in Long Lane, Southwark, the Metropolitan Police said.

His son, Brendan McMillan, 27, later died in hospital.

Two other men were treated for stab wounds and taken to hospital, police said previously.

open image in gallery Police tape at Long Lane, Southwark ( PA Wire )

Earlier on Tuesday, police said a 31-year-old man, who is a British citizen and was initially detained in connection with the incident, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder.

He remains in hospital and his condition is not life-threatening, they added.

Emergency services were called to Long Lane in Southwark at about 1pm on Monday and found four people with stab wounds.

Police reiterated that the incident took place inside a business premises, and that a crime scene is in place at a nearby hotel the arrested man entered.

Speculation that the man was staying at the hotel is not accurate, the force said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, who leads policing for the area, said: “Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances of this shocking incident.

“At this point, we do not believe it to be terrorism-related, and there is no further risk to the public.

“There will be a heavy police presence in the area throughout today, and I would encourage anyone with information to speak with officers or contact the Met by other means.”

Anyone with information can also call 101 or report it online, quoting CAD3499/28.