Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Two men who died after central London stabbing named as father and son

Terry McMillan, 58, and his son Brendan McMillan, 27, died after the incident in Southwark

Jordan Reynolds
Tuesday 29 July 2025 13:56 EDT
A father and son died after the incident on Monday
A father and son died after the incident on Monday (PA Wire)

Two men who died after a stabbing at a business premises in central London have been named as a father and son.

Terry McMillan, 58, from Chislehurst, Bromley, was pronounced dead at the scene after reports of multiple stabbings inside a commercial property in Long Lane, Southwark, the Metropolitan Police said.

His son, Brendan McMillan, 27, later died in hospital.

Two other men were treated for stab wounds and taken to hospital, police said previously.

Police tape at Long Lane, Southwark
Police tape at Long Lane, Southwark (PA Wire)

Earlier on Tuesday, police said a 31-year-old man, who is a British citizen and was initially detained in connection with the incident, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder.

He remains in hospital and his condition is not life-threatening, they added.

Emergency services were called to Long Lane in Southwark at about 1pm on Monday and found four people with stab wounds.

Police reiterated that the incident took place inside a business premises, and that a crime scene is in place at a nearby hotel the arrested man entered.

Speculation that the man was staying at the hotel is not accurate, the force said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, who leads policing for the area, said: “Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances of this shocking incident.

“At this point, we do not believe it to be terrorism-related, and there is no further risk to the public.

“There will be a heavy police presence in the area throughout today, and I would encourage anyone with information to speak with officers or contact the Met by other means.”

Anyone with information can also call 101 or report it online, quoting CAD3499/28.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in