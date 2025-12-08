Being together helps us with our grief, Southport families say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The families of three girls killed at a dance class in Southport have told how being together helps them cope with their grief.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, were murdered in Merseyside in July last year. Eight children and two adults were also hurt.

In a BBC documentary, Jenni Stancombe, mother of Elsie, said: “We’ve been together in some of the most difficult conversations.

“But together, between the six of us, we always seem to pull the light out (of the darkness).”

BBC Breakfast journalists have been following the families for the last nine months as part of a documentary to be shown on BBC One on Tuesday.

The programme follows how the three families set out to create lasting legacies in their girls’ names as well as the opening of a new school playground.

The families did not know each other before the attack, but Lauren King, mother of Bebe, said meeting up since they died has been “crucial to our survival” and a “blessing”.

She told the programme the girls shared a love of dance and performing, adding: “We can talk about our girls, the similarities.”

Alice’s mother Alexandra Aguiar said: “I feel more close to Alice when I’m with them (the other parents). I feel more connected to the girls.”

Mrs Stancombe said: “I’ll never forget Alex coming to say to me that Alice is a real mother figure and she’ll be mothering (Elsie and Bebe), wherever they are. She was like, ‘I promise you she’ll be looking after them’.”

The programme also includes family footage of the girls, shared publicly for the first time.

In one video, Elsie says: “You don’t need to buy a smile, you just bring up your face.”

In another clip, while filming herself, Alice says: “Hello, it’s me!”

Describing his daughter, Sergio Aguiar said Alice did not walk anywhere, “she danced”.

In one clip, Bebe is playing in an oversized hat while wearing a backpack.

She lit up every room she entered, her parents said. “She was totally selfless,” added her dad Ben King.

The families also describe how much their girls were looking forward to the Taylor Swift dance workshop before they died.

“I saw (the class0 and booked it as a surprise,” said Mrs King.

“Alice knew all the songs, she was singing and dancing (to them),” said Mrs Aguiar.

“That class, to be Taylor Swift-themed, was the reason (Elsie) went,” Mrs Stancombe said. “She only went to dance and make bracelets; and she never came home.”

Speaking about meeting the other parents, Mrs King said: “Although we’d have liked not to have met under these circumstances, we are very happy that we have.”

Mrs Aguiar said: “We are all different but we are very special to each other.”

The legacy projects established for each of the girls include Alice’s WonderDance to support young performers with uniforms, classes and transport.

Elsie’s Story is a charitable trust that makes grants to assist young people and support others in the Southport area.

One of the projects they have helped fund is Bebe’s Hive, a creative centre that offers support to grieving children.

Mr King says: “I think when we get together, something just takes over – like we’re protected.” His wife added: “We’ve got each other through, we’ve gained family”.

Our Girls: The Southport Families is on BBC One on Tuesday 9 December at 8pm in the UK and then available on BBC iPlayer.