Boy who died after being hit by train at crossing ‘was distracted by phone’

An 11-year-old boy struck and killed by a train at a level crossing is believed to have been distracted by a video on his mobile phone, an investigation has found.

Jaiden Shehata was walking to school when the accident happened at about 8.03am on January 23 at the Bourneview footpath crossing near Kenley, south London, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.

He was hit by a Southern train travelling at about 50mph.

After seeing Jaiden start to cross the railway, the driver sounded the horn and applied the emergency brake.

The boy looked up in response but did not have time to move clear before the train reached the crossing.

Jaiden suffered fatal injuries after being hit by the train, which stopped about 207 metres beyond the crossing.

The RAIB said the accident happened because he did not perceive the risk associated with the train, probably because he was “distracted” by his phone.

Investigators said CCTV footage shows Jaiden walking towards the crossing, looking ahead and down at a “glowing object” almost certain to be the illuminated screen of a phone in his hands, with his coat hood pulled over his head.

Analysis of his phone suggests a video clip was playing at the time of the accident.

Jaiden was a pupil at the nearby Riddlesdown Collegiate secondary school.

The RAIB said he had regularly used the crossing as his route to and from school since starting there the previous September.

The site does not have warning lights or barriers, which the RAIB said is “in common with many footpath crossings”.

Users are expected to stop, look and listen for approaching trains, and “make their own decision about whether or not it is safe to cross”, investigators said.

Network Rail’s most recent risk assessment of the location in May 2023 documented six near misses between November 30 2018 and February 9 2023.

There was one fatality in March 2020, which was recorded as a deliberate act.

The RAIB has recommended that curriculum setters for UK schools work with railway infrastructure managers to introduce “targeted and locally relevant railway safety lessons to pupils of all ages”.

It also made two recommendations for Network Rail, in partnership with industry body the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB).

The first was to make the dangerous area at level crossings more noticeable – particularly to people whose attention may be distracted – and the second was to consider whether different approaches to “risk mitigation” at the sites are needed for younger users.

An RSSB spokesperson said: “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and all those affected by the tragic death of Jaiden Shehata.

“We welcome publication of the RAIB investigation.

“Ensuring safety at level crossings remains a key priority for RSSB and the rail industry, and we will be working collaboratively to consider and implement the RAIB’s recommendations.”

Lucy McAuliffe, Sussex route director for Network Rail, said: “The thoughts of everyone in the rail industry remain with Jaiden’s loved ones, the pupils of Riddlesdown Collegiate, and the local community.

“There are no words sufficient to express our sorrow after such a loss.

“We are taking significant steps to help prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.

“Following close work with Croydon Council, the crossing was temporarily closed on August 11.

“In December, we’ll be installing miniature stop lights to improve safety by providing a clear signal and warning sound to let people know when it is safe to cross.

“We are studying the RAIB report carefully and will act on its recommendations.”