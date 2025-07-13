Southend Airport plane crash live: Huge fireball seen as aircraft crashes moments after takeoff
The small plane crashed after take-off from Southend Airport at around 4pm
A small plane has crashed after take-off at Southend Airport, sending a fireball into the sky.
Essex Police and East of England Ambulance Service are responding to the incident at the airport this afternoon.
The passenger plane is reportedly a Beechcraft King Air B200 that was leaving the airport for Lelystad in the Netherlands.
In a statement, Essex Police said: "We were alerted shortly before 4pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane.
"We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours. We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues."
Labour MP for Southend West, David Burton-Sampson, has responded to the incident. Writing on X, he said: “I am aware of an incident at Southend Airport. Please keep away and allow the emergency services to do their work. My thoughts are with everyone involved.”
Matt Dent, Southend City Council’s cabinet member for business, culture, music and tourism, posted on X: “My thoughts are with all those involved, and with the emergency services currently responding to the incident.”
EasyJet is among the airlines to use London South Airport as a base. The airline, which runs 122 flights per week across 20 routes, has cancelled its four evening flights to Paris, Alicante, Faro and Palma de Mallorca.
Witnesses of the crash feel 'shaken up'
John Johnson, who witnessed the collision alongside his family, said he feels “pretty shaken up”.
Mr Johnson said: “I’d say that we’re pretty shaken up.
“I just feel sad for the people who were on the plane and, of course, their loved ones and their family, our thoughts are with them.”
'I looked up and there was just a massive fireball basically 100 foot in the sky'
A bartender at Rochford Hundred Golf Club, which is next door to Southend Airport, said he felt a “big heat wave” before looking up to a “massive fireball” in the sky.
James Philpott told the BBC: “I was just basically in a hut like in the middle of the course and I didn’t even see any plane go down or anything and I just felt like a big heat wave come through and I looked up and there was just a massive fireball basically 100 foot in the sky.
“It was more the heat really just kind of hit me as I was sitting there, just like feel like I’m baking.”
He continued: “I think everyone was just quite shocked to be honest.
“People were sort of running towards it to see if anyone was injured or anything.”
Mr Philpott said he and others were collected from the course and taken back to the clubhouse where they remain now at a “safe distance” with the club closed.
'There was a big fireball' and everyone was in 'shock' witnesses say
John Johnson, who was at Southend Airport with his family at the time of the crash, said he saw a “big fireball” after the plane “crashed head first into the ground”.
Mr Johnson, from Billericay said: “We all waved at the pilots, and they all waved back at us.
“The aircraft then turned 180 degrees to face its take-off, departure, powered up, rolled down the runway.
“It took off and about three or four seconds after taking off, it started to bank heavily to its left, and then within a few seconds of that happening, it more or less inverted and crashed just head first into the ground.
“There was a big fireball. Obviously, everybody was in shock in terms of witnessing it. All the kids saw it and the families saw it. I phoned 999, reported it.
“The airport’s fire service responded straight away, two fire engines, and then Essex Police, East of England Ambulance Service and Essex Fire and Rescue Service, as well as a helicopter emergency medical service, all responded to the scene.”
EasyJet says it has diverted or cancelled all flights
EasyJet is among the airlines to use London South Airport as a base. The airline, which runs 122 flights per week across 20 routes, has cancelled its four evening flights to Paris, Alicante, Faro and Palma de Mallorca.
The airline warned that because the airport is closed, all flights for the remained of the day have either been diverted to alternative airports or have been cancelled.
Customers have been contacted with options to rebook or get a refund.
A spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident at London Southend airport this afternoon.
“As the airport is currently closed, all remaining flights to and from London Southend today have been diverted to alternative airports or are no longer able to operate.
“We are doing all we can to support our customers and have contacted them directly with options to rebook or receive a refund, and are arranging hotel accommodation and meals for those who require them.
“We advise anyone due to travel from London Southend tomorrow to check our Flight Tracker for the most up to date information on their flight.”
Flight to Southend from Gran Canaria diverted
EasyJet, the biggest airline at Southend, diverted two flights following the tragedy.
An arrival from Gran Canaria flew a holding pattern over the English Channel before diverting to London Gatwick. The next arrival, from Faro in Portugal, landed at the other Essex airport, Stansted.
The two aircraft were due to operate subsequent flights to Faro and Palma de Mallorca. Both departures, and the corresponding return flights, were cancelled.
Watch: Flight tracker shows moment Southend plane crashed shortly after takeoff
Tracking data has captured the moment a small plane crashed shortly after taking off from Southend Airport, sending a fireball into the sky. (13 July)
The aircraft was reportedly a Beech B200 en route to Lelystad in the Netherlands when the incident occurred.
In a statement, Essex Police said: "We were alerted shortly before 4pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane.”
"We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours. We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues."
Watch the footage here:
Flight tracker shows moment Southend plane crashed shortly after takeoff
London Southend Airport has confirmed a 'serious incident'
London Southend Airport said: “We can confirm there has been a serious incident at London Southend Airport this afternoon involving a general aviation aircraft.
“We are working closely with the local authorities and will be able to provide more information as soon as possible.”
Police evacuate Golf and Rugby club
Essex police have evacuated the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club.
In a statement on the incident Essex police said the evacuation is only as a precaution due to their proximity to the crash.
All flights cancelled from Southend Airport today
All flights have been cancelled, according to the airport’s departure board.
It shows the 3.55pm flight to Paris was cancelled, as was the 4.30pm flight to Alicante and the 5.25pm to Faro and the 5.30pm flight to Palma de Mallorca.
However, the airports arrivals board appears to show flights arriving back at Southend tonight are on time.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments