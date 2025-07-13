Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A plane has been involved in a collision at Southend Airport in what has been described as a “serious incident” by police.

In a statement, Essex Police said they were alerted shortly before 4pm on Sunday to “reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane”. Officers remain at the scene.

Images posted on social media show a plume of fire and black smoke coming up from the crash site at the Essex airport.

As a precaution because of their proximity to the incident, police said they are evacuating the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to an incident involving a light aircraft at Southend Airport today at 3.58pm.

“Crews from Southend (two), Rayleigh Weir and Basildon (two), along with off-road vehicles from Billericay and Chelmsford, attended.

“We are continuing to work at the scene with our emergency services and aviation partners.”

The East of England Ambulance Service said four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, four hazardous area response team vehicles, three senior paramedic cars and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance have been sent to the incident.

According to the airport’s website, four flights scheduled to take off on Sunday afternoon have been cancelled.

London Southend Airport (Chris Radburn/PA) ( PA Archive )

In a post on X, David Burton-Sampson, Labour MP for Southend West and Leigh, said: “I am aware of an incident at Southend Airport.

“Please keep away and allow the emergency services to do their work.

“My thoughts are with everyone involved.”

Matt Dent, Southend City Council’s cabinet member for business, culture, music and tourism, said on X: “I am aware of the live serious incident ongoing at London Southend Airport.

“At present, all I know is that a small plane has crashed at the airport. My thoughts are with all those involved, and with the emergency services currently responding to the incident.”

Police remain on the scene alongside fire and ambulance services, the force added.