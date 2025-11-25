London warehouse engulfed in flames may contain fireworks, firefighters warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fireworks may be stored inside a west London warehouse engulfed in flames, emergency services have warned as a major incident has been declared.

Around 150 firefighters and 25 fire engines are battling the fire in a two-storey structure consisting of a warehouse and retail space on Bridge Road in Southall, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Tuesday.

Around three-quarters of the building is currently alight and a nearby school and block of flats have been evacuated as a safety precaution, the LFB added.

“To everyone in the area, just keep yourself safe,” London Fire Commissioner Jonathan Smith told the PA news agency.

“Keep yourselves out of the perimeter. We’ve got a 200-metre perimeter around the scene. We’ll make sure that everyone keeps away.

“It’s going to be a very, very busy scene of operations for the foreseeable future, certainly overnight.

“So, we would ask members of the public to keep away, keep a safe distance and allow the fire brigade to do their job.”

Assistant commissioner Pat Goulbourne, the brigade’s incident commander said earlier on Tuesday: “A major incident has been declared as firefighters tackle the fire on Bridge Street, Southall

“This decision has been taken due to the suspected presence of fireworks and cylinders being stored within the structure.”

Crews from Southall, Heston, Ealing and surrounding fire stations are responding to the incident, the LFB added.

Three turntable ladders had previously been deployed to allow crews to fight the fire from height, but firefighters have now withdrawn for safety reasons.

“All firefighters have withdrawn to a safe distance and are now fighting the fire from a greater distance to ensure crew safety,” Ms Goulbourne said.

“Firefighters are working hard to bring this fire safely under control.

“Due to the complex nature of the site, and the size of the fire, this will be a protracted incident with crews continuing firefighting operations through the day,” Ms Goulbourne added.

“We have helped evacuate a nearby school and block of flats, as a safety precaution.

“The fire is producing a large amount of smoke, with the plume visible across west London.

“Residents in the immediate area are advised to keep doors and windows closed as crews respond.

“Traffic in the local area will be heavily impacted, and people should avoid the area if possible.”

First reports of the fire were received at 8.55am, the LFB said.

The brigade’s control officers have since taken around 60 calls reporting the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, the LFB added.