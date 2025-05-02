Man appears in court on fraud charges connected to Martin O’Hagan case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has appeared in court charged with fraud by false representation in connection with the case of murdered journalist Martin O’Hagan.

Michael Kingsberry, with an address in Sycamore Close in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The 42-year-old faces a charge that on August 15 2019 he made a false representation, namely, purported to hold official documents with the intention to make a gain for himself or another or to cause loss to the family of Mr O’Hagan.

Police investigating the murder of Mr O’Hagan arrested him in England last month.

Mr O’Hagan, 51, was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries as he walked home from a night out with his wife in Lurgan, Co Armagh, in September 2001.

No-one has ever been successfully prosecuted for his murder.

Asked if he understood the charge, Kingsberry replied: “Yes.”

PSNI Detective Constable Dillon told the court that she was familiar with the facts and circumstances of the case, and was able to connect the accused to the charge.

The prosecutor told District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons that the case has to be passed to the central team for a decision, and that the full case file is due on June 4.

A defence barrister told the court that his client is on bail and that he is content with a longer adjournment.

Judge Fitzsimons said the full file may not be completed by June 4 as it is a “complex file”.

She added that she would convert Kingsberry’s police bail to court bail.

Kingsberry was released on continuing bail of £500 to an address in England, and was ordered not to have any contact, directly or indirectly, with anyone who is a family member of Mr O’Hagan, nor is he to encourage anyone else to do so on his behalf.

He has also been banned from entering Lurgan as per the 30 mile per hour limit zones.

The case will come before the court again on June 13.

The defence barrister requested that the defendant be excused from attending based on medical evidence.

The judge has asked for proof of the medical evidence before she will excuse him from attending.

An application for legal aid was also made.