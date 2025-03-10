Man arrested after 40-year-old woman shot dead in South Wales town

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested over the murder of a 40-year-old woman who was shot dead in a South Wales town.

The woman died on Sunday evening in Talbot Green which is around 15 miles west of Cardiff.

She was discovered with serious injuries in the Green Park area of the town just after 6pm but could not be saved by emergency services.

The 42-year-old man is from the town and is in custody, South Wales Police said.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector James Morris said: “I understand the concern this will cause the local community, and I want to reassure people that a team of experienced detectives are already working at pace to piece together the events of last night.”

Several crime scenes have been set up in the area and road closures are in place as the investigation continues.

Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) County Borough councillor Sarah Jane Davies wrote on Facebook that she encouraged residents to “stay vigilant” and thanked them for cooperation.

She said: “I want to address the recent increase in incidents that have caused concern and alarm within our community. We are aware of the seriousness of the situation, and I assure you that steps are being taken to address these issues promptly.

“I will be arranging a meeting with South Wales Police and RCT to address these matters comprehensively.

“Please rest assured that the safety and well-being of our community remain our top priority.”