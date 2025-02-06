Edward and Sophie joke together and hold hands on tour of Nepali botanic garden

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Edinburgh joked with his wife as he planted a tree in a Nepali garden, next to two that were planted by his parents almost 40 years ago.

Edward and Sophie toured the Godawari National Botanic Garden on the second day of their official royal tour of the Himalayan nation.

The couple held hands as they walked down a flight of stone stairs after visiting the site’s orchid house, with views over the Kathmandu Valley.

Earlier, they joked together while planting a magnolia tree, metres away from a pair planted by the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in 1986.

The duke said: “Gosh they’ve done very, very well,” as he was shown the trees from his parents’ previous visit.

The duchess encouraged her husband as he picked up a spade and filled in the hole for the new tree, saying: “Keep going, darling.”

The pair both laughed as Edward said: “That’s the best bit of exercise I’ve had in ages.”

They then took it in turns to water the tree, with the duchess saying: “This is going to make all the difference,” as she picked up the watering can.

Sophie later planted a rhododendron with some local children, asking them to look after it for her.

The duchess expressed concern about the amount of waste left by climbers on Nepal’s most famous landmark, Mount Everest, during the couple’s second engagement of the day at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development’s (ICIMOD) Living Mountain Lab.

Sophie asked if any of the money paid by people to climb the mountain was “being earmarked for dealing with some of the issues”, saying: “People leave everything behind and it has a huge impact.”

After being told that the average traveller on Everest produces eight kilos of waste, and many would rather pay a government fine than take it with them, the duke said: “It’s difficult because you have to come down very quickly to make room for those coming up so you try to leave as much behind as possible.”

Sophie replied: “But they don’t collect it on the way down again.”

The duchess went on to say: “It’s a very visible manifestation of human impact, isn’t it?”

As they toured the site the royals heard about the climate challenges facing Nepal and the Hindu Kush Himalaya.

ICIMOD scientists showed the couple how they are developing technologies for climate-resilient agriculture, sustainable land and water that can be applied in the region.

The duke and duchess also met the seven finalists of the UK-funded Hindu Kush Himalaya Innovation Challenge for Entrepreneurs.