Glastonbury revellers can expect mixed weather at festival, say forecasters

Glastonbury-goers can expect a mixed bag of sunshine and rain, forecasters have said.

A Met Office spokeswoman said the Somerset festival will get off to a “bright start” when its gates open on Wednesday, “with sunny spells and scattered showers expected throughout the day”.

More than 200,000 people are expected to descend on the fields of Pilton, with ticket-holders advised to prepare for mainly warm weather, but to also bring waterproofs to the five-day event which could see thunderstorms over the weekend.

“Despite the risk of some showers, there will still be plenty of dry and bright intervals in between,” the spokeswoman said.

“Temperatures will be around 24C, so slightly above average for the time of year, making for a pleasant, if occasionally damp, start to this year’s festival.”

Thursday is expected to be cloudy but dry with temperatures of around 22C. Those setting up tents may find it even trickier than usual, with winds strengthening during the day.

“Thursday evening will see those winds taper off and make for a pleasant evening with some sunshine and cloud helping to keep things warm,” the spokeswoman added.

More gusty winds are likely on Friday – the day that the main music acts begin – but there should be some sunny spells and temperatures of around 23C.

There is less certainty over the weekend, although high pressure could lead to longer dryer spells and thunderstorms.

“It’s also likely that there will be very warm, humid air pushing in from the south at times, potentially bringing brief hot spells and even the risk of isolated thunderstorms,” the spokeswoman added.

A huge crowd is expected on Sunday afternoon as veteran rocker Sir Rod Stewart will take to the Pyramid Stage to play the coveted teatime legends slot.

Other acts include British pop band The 1975, folk star Neil Young and his band the Chrome Hearts, and US pop singer Olivia Rodrigo, who will all headline the Pyramid Stage.

Other notable performers include Brat star Charli XCX, rising rapper Doechii and controversial Irish rap trio Kneecap, despite many calls from politicians – including Prime Minister Keir Starmer – to remove them from the bill.

The festival will have two opening ceremonies on Wednesday, which will feature a theatre and circus show including high wire walkers and acrobats, followed by a fireworks display.