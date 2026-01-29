Reform opens clear lead over Labour for second place in Holyrood vote – poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK has opened up a clear lead over Scottish Labour for second place ahead of May’s Holyrood election, a new poll suggests.

Nigel Farage’s party – led north of the border by former Tory peer Malcolm Offord – has a five-point lead over Labour in the YouGov poll published on Thursday.

The polling body spoke to 1,113 people in Scotland between January 8 and 14.

Reform boasted 20% support in both the constituency and regional vote, compared to 15% for Labour.

The SNP remained well in front of the pack in the poll, on 34% and 29% respectively.

But that represents a substantial drop from the 48% and 40% support it enjoyed in the last Holyrood election in 2021.

Elsewhere, the Conservatives sunk to 10% support in constituencies and 11% in the regional list, according to Thursday’s poll.

The Scottish Greens jumped to 12% on the list – overtaking the Tories into fourth place – and 9% in constituencies.

Liberal Democrat support sat at 9% and 10% respectively.

The pollster also looked at movements between parties since the 2024 general election, finding 21% of respondents who backed Labour have become undecided, with 14% saying they will back Reform UK and 13% now supporting the SNP.

The Tories have retained 48% of their support, according to the poll, with 27% going to Reform UK and 17% into the undecided column.

Mr Offord said the poll findings “reflect the reality we are hearing on the doorsteps”.

He added: “Anas Sarwar is in the last-chance saloon. His desperate attempts to escape Scottish Labour’s toxic brand and make this a presidential election between him and (John) Swinney have backfired spectacularly.

“The SNP are down 14 points on the 2021 election, recording their lowest opinion poll share since John Swinney’s disastrous first leadership of the party in 2003.

“It is now a clear two-horse race between a clapped-out SNP Government and new direction for Scotland with Reform.”