Scottish independence ‘not a punt’ on the country’s future, says McAllan

Scottish independence is “not a punt”, Housing Secretary Mairi McAllan has said on the final day of the SNP conference.

Ms McAllan blamed high bills and a stagnant economy on Scotland being part of the UK.

But asked if she was asking the country to gamble on independence and the situation potentially worsening, the Housing Secretary dismissed the idea, pointing to a recent document published by the Scottish Government.

“We don’t believe it to be a punt,” she said.

“We have just, in the last couple of weeks, published a very detailed, quite dispassionate, economic prospectus for independence.

“One of the main things that we’ve done in that work is look at countries like Denmark, look at countries like Ireland, very similar to Scotland in many ways and yet they enjoy higher standards of living, they are wealthier, they are happier, they are healthier.”

She added: “So long as we are blowing in the wind of Westminster chaos, we will never realise that.”

On Saturday, delegates at the conference agreed the party’s strategy for securing another referendum on independence, which set the bar for another vote at winning a majority of MSPs next year.

Ms McAllan refused to say if not winning 65 or more seats in May would be a failure.

“We’re not planning to not get (a majority),” she said.

“And the work now starts to make sure that we do.

“Of course, we want to win the election as well to be returned to government for Scotland because an SNP government fights for Scotland every day and the same cannot be said of our opponents.

“We will fight for that majority and I’m not going to give in on that prospect until the votes are being counted next May.”

If the SNP fails to get a majority, John Swinney’s position as party leader remains secure, Ms McAllan said, as she added she believes the First Minister will “lead us to independence”.

Speaking earlier on Monday, on BBC Radio Scotland, the Housing Secretary said the pursuit of independence will “never, ever be off the table” for the SNP, regardless of how next year’s election goes.