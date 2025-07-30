SNP playing ‘old tune’ on independence, says Slater

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The SNP is playing an “old tune” on independence, Scottish Green leadership candidate Lorna Slater has said.

SNP leader and First Minister John Swinney announced on Monday that a majority for his party at next year’s election should be enough to secure a second vote on independence, as it was for the first in 2014.

But speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Slater – who was launching her campaign for re-election as party co-leader in Edinburgh – said she does not expect an SNP majority next May.

“This is an old tune that the SNP have been playing,” she said.

“There are several pro-independence parties in the Scottish Parliament – the Greens have been there all along, from the beginning.

“John Swinney, I think, is being a little disingenuous.

“We had a successful pro-independence majority with the Bute House Agreement that the SNP decided to end.”

On her ideas for forcing the UK Government to allow a second referendum, Ms Slater said it is up to those who believe in independence to “build support” for it.

“We do that by setting out what independence looks like and why it’s important,” she said.

“We hear all the time how Brexit has damaged Scotland, it hurts our labour force, meaning business cannot hire employees that they need, it hurts our NHS, we cannot get the carers and workers, and it hurts all of us in our pockets.

“Scottish independence would allow us to build a compassionate asylum system, it would allow us to rejoin the EU, it would allow us to rethink our taxation of wealth, for example.

“Instead of waiting, waiting, waiting for the Government in Westminster to decide what to do, we could make those kinds of decisions here in Scotland, and that’s how we win Scottish independence, by getting more people to share that vision.”