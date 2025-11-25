When will it next snow in the UK and will it be a white Christmas?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s that time of year again when the weather is getting colder, the knitted jumpers are coming out, and the nation is dreaming about a ‘white Christmas’.

Last week, there was snow across parts of the UK with as much as 25cm of snowfall and an amber weather warning on Thursday in some regions.

But according to the Met Office, the UK may have to wait a little longer to see more snow this winter, and the possibility of a potential ‘white Christmas’ remains open.

The forecaster told The Independent: “There’s no significant snow in the current forecast period, with a mild westerly regime in charge bringing a mixture of sunny spells and periods of rain through this week.

“There’s a chance of a bit of sleet over the tops of mountains in Scotland later in the week, but there’s no signal of snow to lower levels in the current forecast.”

open image in gallery Last week, there was snow across parts of the UK with as much as 25cm of snowfall ( PA Wire )

The Met Office, in its long-range forecast, reported that "changeable and unsettled conditions are expected across the UK” from this Saturday to Monday 8 December.

“Low pressure systems will tend to dominate meaning showers or longer spells of rain for much of the UK, though there will likely be some brief settled interludes,” it said.

“Some heavy rain or showers are expected, most often in the West, although with a risk some of this could spread to other areas at times. Snow will probably be confined to high ground in the North.

“Periods of strong wind are possible, especially around coasts and if any deep areas of low pressure form in the vicinity of the UK. Some short-lived spells of drier weather are possible, particularly in the South East. Temperatures will likely be close to average or slightly above overall.”

Will it be a ‘white Christmas’?

The Met Office told The Independent: “It’s too early to speculate if we’ll see a white Christmas this year.”

It’s not until the week before Christmas that forecasters usually start to have a clear idea about the chances of seeing any flurries on the big day.

open image in gallery To qualify as a ‘white Christmas’, the Met Office said a single snowflake has to be observed falling in the 24 hours of Christmas Day anywhere in the UK ( Getty Images )

To qualify as a ‘white Christmas’, the Met Office said a single snowflake has to be observed falling in the 24 hours of Christmas Day anywhere in the UK.

Last year, the Met Office predicted a “grey Christmas” with patches of rain and cloud, coupled with mild temperatures.

The last time there was technically a ‘white Christmas’ in the UK was in 2023, when 11 per cent of weather stations recorded snow falling, but none reported any settled snow on the ground.

The last time there was widespread settled snow on Christmas was back in 2010, which was the highest on record with 83 per cent of stations recording snow on the ground.

More than half of all Christmas Days since 1960 have been considered a ‘white Christmas’, as around half of the years have seen at least 5 per cent of the station networks reporting snow falling on the big day.

However, the chances of the snow actually settling are slim, and the phenomenon has only occurred four times in 1981, 1995, 2009 and 2010.