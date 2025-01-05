Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eight weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office with snow and ice set to strike the UK, as temperatures plummet over the first weekend of 2025.

Two amber weather warnings have been issued, including a warning for snow and ice from 6pm on Saturday until 12pm on Sunday, covering most of the Midlands, Wales and parts of northern England.

Another amber snow warning is in place across northern England and parts of the Midlands from 9pm on Saturday until the end of Sunday.

There will be “significant accumulations” of snow over the weekend, Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly said, with up to 40cm possible in the worst affected areas of the amber warning. Around 3-7cm is expected more widely.

Power cuts, rail delays and cancellations, and road issues should all be expected by residents of the affected areas, the weather service warned.

There is also a danger of “treacherous conditions” due to icy conditions, with “freezing rain, ice and heavy rain” bringing a “range of weather hazards” to the UK, Mr Kelly said.

open image in gallery The weather warnings issued by the Met Office for Saturday ( Met Office )

A yellow snow and ice warning was introduced at midday on Saturday across most of England – including the areas under the amber warnings – with power cuts and travel delays possible across large parts of the UK as a result. The alert will last until the end of Sunday.

Another yellow warning for snow and ice came into effect at 9pm on Saturday across much Northern Ireland and will last until 6pm on Sunday, with travel chaos and injuries from slips on the ice expected.

open image in gallery The weather warnings issued by the Met Office for Sunday ( Met Office )

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for was implemented for parts of northern Scotland at 4pm on Saturday, lasting until 10am on Sunday, leading to likely disruption for travellers.

At midnight on Saturday, a yellow snow warning came into place across southern Scotland through to 6am on Monday, with more disruption predicted.

Parts of eastern and northern Scotland will face a yellow snow and ice warning and conseqeunt disruption from 9am on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

A yellow warning for heavy rain will also be issued from 6am to 9pm on Sunday, covering much of Wales and parts of northern England.

Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly, said: “This weekend will bring a range of weather hazards to the UK, notable snow accumulations, freezing rain, ice and heavy rain as well as some gusty conditions.

open image in gallery The weather warnings issued by the Met Office for Monday ( Met Office )

“We have issued a number of severe weather warnings, including Amber warnings for snow and ice in parts of England and Wales.

“Some significant accumulations of snow are possible across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England in particular, where 5 cm or more could accumulate fairly widely, with as much as 20-30 cm over high ground of mid and north Wales and potentially 30-40 cm over parts of the Pennines.

“This, accompanied by strengthening winds, may lead to drifting of lying snow.”

Snow and ice will cause problematic travel conditions, and National Highways warns drivers to reduce their speed and keep their distance from other cars.

National Highways severe weather resilience manager, Darren Clark: “If you are travelling this weekend, keep your distance and reduce your speed. Gritters will be out treating our roads around the clock when ice or snow is forecast, but it is still important to drive to the conditions.

open image in gallery St Thomas Becket church is surrounded by frosty fields on the Romney Marsh in Kent on Friday ( Gareth Fuller/PA Wire )

“Even in conditions that seem normal and where the snow is not settling you could always experience slippery conditions.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, check their vehicles, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel.”

Health authorities have issued a major health warning due to cold weather, after the Met Office confirmed temperatures reached a low of -8.6C in Aboyne in Aberdeenshire overnight.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber Cold-Health Alert (CHA), starting at midday on Thursday and lasting until Wednesday.

There is an “increase in risk to health” for elderly people, people with pre-existing health conditions, and other vulnerable groups – including those sleeping rough.