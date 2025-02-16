Landlady of pub where woman was fatally shot heard loud bangs ‘like fireworks’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The landlady of a pub where a woman was fatally shot on Valentine’s Day has said she heard two loud bangs which sounded like fireworks.

Michelle Thomas, who runs The Three Horseshoes in Knockholt, Kent, told Sky News that as customers realised what had happened, they started “screaming, shouting and crying”.

A woman aged in her 40s died at the scene after a shooting in the pub’s car park, Kent Police said.

The force said the suspect, believed to be known to the victim, left the area and a car and gun were later found at the Queen Elizabeth II bridge which crosses the River Thames.

Police later received reports of a man on the wrong side of the barrier, and believe he may have entered the water.

Ms Thomas said she was preparing for the Valentine’s dinner service when she heard two loud bangs that she initially thought were fireworks.

Around 30 people were at the pub for dinner, while 20 more were in the bar as the incident unfolded just after 7pm, she said.

“People were only just starting to sit down, it was early on in the evening,” she told Sky.

She also described how an off-duty firearms officer intervened to get the situation under control.

She told the broadcaster the victim had been to the pub before but “wasn’t a regular”.

It is understood neither the suspect nor victim were from Kent but had local connections to the area.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector David Higham, said on Saturday: “Call handlers received reports of a man on the wrong side of the barrier and we are not ruling out the possibility that he may have entered the water.

“We are currently only looking for one suspect and do not believe there to be an ongoing risk to the public.

“Specialist officers continue to work with the families of both parties involved to support them following this tragic incident.”