Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Sinn Fein back independent Catherine Connolly for the Irish presidency

Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald made the announcement following a meeting of the party’s leadership in Dublin on Saturday.

Rebecca Black
Saturday 20 September 2025 08:08 EDT
Catherine Connolly (PA)
Catherine Connolly (PA) (PA Wire)

Sinn Fein has announced it will back the independent candidate Catherine Connolly in her bid to become the next president of Ireland.

Party president Mary-Lou McDonald made the announcement in Dublin on Saturday following speculation it would run its own candidate.

Speaking to media alongside party vice president Michelle O’Neill and Pearse Doherty, Ms McDonald said the decision had been taken following a leadership meeting earlier in the day.

Posting on social media, Ms McDonald said: “We can elect a president who will champion a United Ireland, stand up for Ireland’s place in the world as a defender of neutrality and human rights, and speak out for fairness and economic justice.

“It’s now game on to elect Catherine Connolly as Ireland’s next President. We will give it our all!”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in