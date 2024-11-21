British backpacker dies in Laos after ‘drinking methanol served as free shots’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A British backpacker has died in a suspected methanol poisoning case after allegedly being served free drinks in Laos.

Simone White, a solicitor from Orpington in Kent, is the fifth tourist to die following the incident in the Vang Vieng area.

The 28-year-old is believed to have died after she reportedly fell ill last week while staying in the backpacking hotspot with her friend Bethany Clarke, also from Orpington, who said she had been in hospital after the incident as well.

Ms White’s death comes after an Australian, an American and two Danes also passed away after being taken to hospital with suspected methanol poisoning.

Many of the victims were reportedly staying at Nana Backpacker Hostel. Details began emerging last week when some started falling ill after being served drinks as part of a group while in the remote town.

In a post on a Laos backpacking Facebook group on 16 November, which has since been deleted, Ms Clarke wrote: “Urgent – please avoid all local spirits. Our group stayed in Vang Vieng and we drank free shots offered by one of the bars.

“Just avoid them as so not worth it. Six of us who drank from the same place are in hospital currently with methanol poisoning.”

She reportedly added that she was treated at a private hospital where she underwent “many infusions” and spent days recovering. It’s not known if she is still in hospital.

On Tuesday, Duong Duc Toan, manager of the hostel told the Associated Press that staff were told by other guests that two women were unwell after they failed to check out as planned on 13 November. The hostel arranged transport to a hospital for them, he said.

According to The Times, Mr Toan said more than 100 guests had received free shots as a gesture of hospitality, but said that the alcohol was from a certified distributor and had not been tainted.

It is not known where the contaminated drinks were served, with Laos police now leading an investigation.

