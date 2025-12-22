Stretch of canal dammed off after ‘sinkhole’ leaves 10 needing rescue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Part of a canal in Shropshire has been dammed off after a large “sinkhole” left more than 10 people needing rescue.

A major incident was declared after reports at 4.22am on Monday of a hole emerging along the waterway causing large volumes of water to escape onto land in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch.

Emergency services were at the scene after the breach on the Llangollen Canal near New Mills Lift Bridge.

West Mercia Police said in a statement: “There are currently no reports of any casualties, and residents are being assisted by the fire service.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that three boats were caught in a developing sinkhole approximately 50 metres by 50 metres in size and that more than 10 people were helped to safety.

Fire service area manager Scott Hurford said: “We can confirm no persons are believed to be on board the affected canal boats, and no injuries have been reported.

“Approximately 12 residents from nearby moored boats are being supported and relocated to a welfare centre at the former Whitchurch police station.

“A major incident was declared at 5.17am, however as of 8.30am the situation was stable with water flow reduced and there is no ongoing search-and-rescue activity.

“Multi-agency attendance remains in place to manage the environmental impact, protect nearby properties, and ensure public safety. Please avoid the area while we continue to deal with this significant incident.”

The Canal & River Trust said its teams were at the site and that the impacted section of the canal had been dammed off.

It said: “We are carrying out initial investigations into the possible cause of the breach and will provide more details in due course.

“We will also seek to return water levels either side of the breach as soon as possible and are providing support to the boaters affected and those in the immediate area either side of the breach.”