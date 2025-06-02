Boy who killed foster carer was placed with family despite concern, inquest told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 12-year-old boy who ran over and killed his foster carer had been placed in her care six days before the tragedy despite concerns raised by a social worker, an inquest has heard.

Marcia Grant, 60, had been working as a foster carer for seven years when she suffered catastrophic injuries as she tried to stop the boy taking her car outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on April 5 2023.

The boy, referred to as Child X, was sentenced to two years in custody in November 2023 after admitting causing Mrs Grant’s death by dangerous driving, when a murder charge was dropped.

On Monday, a week-long inquest began at Sheffield Coroner’s Court with her family saying: “To say mum’s life’s calling was to help those in need is an understatement.”

The hearing will look at Rotherham Council’s decision to place Child X with Mrs Grant and her husband Delroy, the support they were given and the events outside their home on the evening of April 5, coroner Marilyn Whittle said.

Ms Whittle heard how Mr and Mrs Grant were experienced foster carers who were highly regarded by the council’s fostering team.

They were caring for another child, referred to as Child Y, when a call went out to all Rotherham’s foster carers for an emergency placement for Child X on March 30 2023.

The inquest heard how Mr and Mrs Grant volunteered take him, despite them being categorised as only able to take in one child at a time, largely because of the complexities Child Y presented to them.

But Ms Whittle heard that the rules meant that they could take another child for up to six days in an emergency situation.

The coroner was told that the six days expired on April 5 – the day Mrs Grant died – and the boy was collected by social services but returned later that day.

Social worker David Wade, who supported the Grants in their fostering, told the inquest that he was consulted about the initial emergency placement of Child X and said he did not agree with the decision because of the potential impact on Child Y, who was clearly being helped by the family.

But Mr Wade said the decision was made by a more senior manager.

The social worker told the court that he did not know the details of Child X’s self-reported history of gang-related activity and possession of knives.

He told the coroner that, if he did, he would have been more robust in his insistence that this was not a suitable placement.

Mr Wade said he had absolutely no concerns over Mr and Mrs Grant’s ability to care for Child X and stressed that his prime concerns were about the impact on Child Y.

He said: “They just wanted to help all the time. They were just incredibly open to helping children.”

Matthew Boud, who worked at the time as head of service for Rotherham Council’s children in care service, signed off on the placement of Child X with the Grants.

He explained how council faced difficult, “finely balanced” decisions over emergency placements and, if the Grants had not agreed to take the boy, he could have ended up in an unsuitable setting, possibly including a hotel or being transported miles from Rotherham.

He said: “We were desperately trying to provide some stability for Child X in that context.”

Mr Boud said he thought it was an “appropriate decision” in the circumstances.

Child X’s social worker Tessa Goodacre told the court she was not aware of concerns in the few days he was with the Grants.

She was asked by the coroner whether she was “aware that Mrs Grant was struggling and colleagues were saying she was looking shattered”, but she said she was not aware.

Ms Goodacre said the boy was very chatty and acted like a normal teenager. She said he enjoyed football and told her he wanted to be a police officer when he grew up.

The social worker said she was aware Child X had a youth caution for possession of a knife and had talked about gang-related activities, which were not substantiated.

The inquest opened on Monday with a pen-portrait of Mrs Grant, read by her daughter, Gemma.

The family said she was a “soul like no other” with an “unshakeable ethical compass”.

They said she was a “proud and loving mother” with an “infectious laugh”.

The statement said: “To say mum’s life’s calling was to help those in need is an understatement”.

Ms Grant outlined her mother’s long career working for charities and in social care, saying she always supported people who were “overlooked, dismissed or mistreated”.

She said she provided a “safe haven for children in need” and added: “She wore the achievements of those she loved as if they were her own.”