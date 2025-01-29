Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A family complained they could hear hospital staff laughing in a nearby room as their son’s life support machine was turned off.

Five-year-old Muhammad Ayaan Haroon, known as Ayaan, died on March 13 2023 at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, eight days after he was admitted with breathing problems.

An investigation has found that his family were given “poor bereavement” care and shown “substantially inadequate” cultural sensitivity by an NHS trust, an investigation has now found.

Ayaan had a history of respiratory problems and a rare genetic condition called Hace 1.

Ayaan’s father Haroon Rashid, 42, complained about a “catalogue of catastrophic errors” in his son’s care that he believes “cost Ayaan his life”.

A draft report into Ayaan’s death by Niche Health and Social Care Consulting, carried out as a response to the family’s complaints, has now found that some of his care did not meet expected standards, and made 15 recommendations.

But it concluded that although some changes – such as earlier escalation to intensive care, earlier insertion of a chest drain and earlier intubation – may have marginally increased his chances of survival, they were ultimately unlikely to have changed the outcome.

Mr Rashid has now called for a second investigation, saying his family “simply can’t trust this report”, claiming it has missed out key details from Ayaan’s last days.

Taxi driver Mr Rashid, who also has three older daughters, said: “Although it’s very critical of the care my son received, the main thing for us as a family is despite it saying his care was mismanaged, it still says the outcome would not have changed. We as a family can’t accept that.

“The way I see it there was a catalogue of catastrophic errors that were made… that cost him his life.

“We want a second investigation, for the truth and for the report to reflect the true care that my son received. Our ultimate goal is for genuine lessons to be learned.”

The report said during his life Ayaan was admitted to Sheffield Children’s Hospital on five occasions with respiratory illnesses and on each occasion there was an escalation of his symptoms and the treatment he needed.

On March 5 2023, he became unwell at home and was admitted with a lower respiratory tract infection. When his condition deteriorated he was transferred to the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU), where he died on March 13 from overwhelming disseminated adenovirus bronchopneumonia.

Out of 736 complaint points submitted by Ayaan’s family, investigators upheld 307 points (42%), partly upheld 171 (23%), did not uphold 174 (24%) and could not substantiate 61 (8%) points. They said 23 points (3%) did not require an outcome judgement.

The draft report sent to Ayaan’s family found that bereavement care provided to them was “poor” and the cultural sensitivity shown after his death was “substantially inadequate”.

Investigators found this “undoubtedly added to the trauma of the family”.

The draft report said Ayaan became more unwell each time he was admitted to hospital and Hace 1 may have affected his ability to fight viral infections himself.

Investigators said there were aspects of Ayaan’s care that did not meet expected standards, including the fact that he should have been started on high flow oxygen therapy sooner and a four-hour delay in admitting him to PICU because of bed and staff capacity issues.

The report said the medical clinical handover on the inpatient ward Ayaan was initially admitted to “was chaotic and ineffective” and “had the potential for the sickest children not to be adequately handed over at the change of shift”.

The report found there was “poor communication” around the likelihood of Ayaan’s survival and a failure to provide timely bereavement support after his death.

The family have previously complained they could hear staff laughing in a nearby room during Ayaan’s final moments, and the report said that as the unit was busy there was no side room available “to support a private dignified death which, while unavoidable, added to the family’s distress”.

The investigation found “no evidence of systemic or individual harassment or victimisation” but said staff did not find out if there were specific cultural wishes of the family when performing Ayaan’s last rites and in the management of Ayaan’s body.

They said the fact that this was not covered in the NHS trust’s policy “may be seen as indirectly discriminatory”.

The report made 15 recommendations, including; alternative strategies for ventilatory support on the ward where an intensive care bed is not available; guidelines on handling the “immediate post-death period”; considering whether a member of staff who shares the same ethnic background should act as a link worker for the bereavement process; and organising unconscious bias training for all clinical staff.

Dr Jeff Perring, executive medical director at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We express our deepest condolences to Ayaan’s family for their loss.

“We commissioned an independent investigation into the care and treatment of Ayaan. The draft report, with recommendations, has now been shared with Ayaan’s family for their feedback.

“During the investigation we have addressed a number of concerns from Ayaan’s family and we are committed to working with the family to address the learning within the draft report.

“We are working alongside NHS South Yorkshire to make sure Ayaan’s family have the support they need, as they review the draft report before it is finalised and published.”

A spokesperson for NHS South Yorkshire said: “We would again like to offer our sincere condolences to Ayaan’s family for the loss and distress they have experienced.

“We’re continuing to work very closely and support Ayaan’s family and have met with Ayaan’s father to share with him the draft report into Ayaan’s care.

“As this report is still in draft we’re currently at the stage where everyone, most importantly Ayaan’s family, have the opportunity to fully read and provide feedback and comment before the final report is released.”