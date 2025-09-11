Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An investigation has been launched by police after a Labour MP’s constituency office was seriously damaged in a fire.

The blaze occurred on Wednesday night at Vermont House in the Concord area of Washington, which is the office of MP for Washington and Gateshead South, Sharon Hodgson.

Photos from the scene on Thursday morning show the building has been severely damaged by the blaze, with a police cordon around the site. Graffiti sprayed on a wall reads: “328 days blood on your hands.”

Following the fire, a spokesperson for Ms Hodgson said: “An incident occurred overnight at Sharon’s office.

“We will not be commenting or speculating while there is an ongoing police investigation, what we are clear on is there is no place for this kind of violence in our society.

“Sharon will not be deterred and will continue to support her constituents in Washington and Gateshead South as she does day in, day out.

“Constituents should get in touch with their issues by emailing in the usual way.”

open image in gallery Police at the scene at the MP for Washington and Gateshead South Sharon Hodgson's office in Washington, Sunderland which has been damaged by a blaze ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

Sharon Hodgson has been an MP since 2005 after she won the former Gateshead East and Washington West seat. Ms Hodgson was re-elected as MP for the new Washington and Gateshead South constituency in 2024 with a 47.8 per cent majority.

The Government said the “thoughts of the whole House” will be with Sharon Hodgson. It came after Labour MP Andy McDonald mentioned the fire during a question in the House of Commons on Thursday morning.

The Middlesborough and Thornaby East MP said: “I’m sure I speak for the whole House in sending our best wishes to our colleague in Washington and Gateshead South for the appalling fire at her office overnight, and send our very best wishes to her and her staff.”

open image in gallery Graffiti on a wall which reads ‘328 days blood on your hands’ as emergency service investigate the damage at Sharon Hodgson's office in Washington, Sunderland ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty said: “I wasn’t aware of the terrible instance he referred to this morning, I’ve just been informed and I’m sure the thoughts of the whole House will be with our colleague.”

He added: “I think particularly in light of international events, and the tragic loss of colleagues, this all the more underlines why we must have security and safety to go about democratic debate in this country, whatever our views, in a safe and secure way.”

The attack on Labour MP Sharon Hodgson’s office is “out of order” and follows a “number of incidents”, Labour MP Kim Johnson told the Commons.

The Liverpool, Riverside MP said: “I’d also like to offer my support to my honourable friend, the member for Washington and Gateshead. This incident follows a number of incidents that she’s experienced.”

“It’s out of order,” she added.