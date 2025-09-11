Labour MP Sharon Hodgson’s office severely damaged in fire
Several MPs have expressed their concern about the office blaze
An investigation has been launched by police after a Labour MP’s constituency office was seriously damaged in a fire.
The blaze occurred on Wednesday night at Vermont House in the Concord area of Washington, which is the office of MP for Washington and Gateshead South, Sharon Hodgson.
Photos from the scene on Thursday morning show the building has been severely damaged by the blaze, with a police cordon around the site. Graffiti sprayed on a wall reads: “328 days blood on your hands.”
Following the fire, a spokesperson for Ms Hodgson said: “An incident occurred overnight at Sharon’s office.
“We will not be commenting or speculating while there is an ongoing police investigation, what we are clear on is there is no place for this kind of violence in our society.
“Sharon will not be deterred and will continue to support her constituents in Washington and Gateshead South as she does day in, day out.
“Constituents should get in touch with their issues by emailing in the usual way.”
Sharon Hodgson has been an MP since 2005 after she won the former Gateshead East and Washington West seat. Ms Hodgson was re-elected as MP for the new Washington and Gateshead South constituency in 2024 with a 47.8 per cent majority.
The Government said the “thoughts of the whole House” will be with Sharon Hodgson. It came after Labour MP Andy McDonald mentioned the fire during a question in the House of Commons on Thursday morning.
The Middlesborough and Thornaby East MP said: “I’m sure I speak for the whole House in sending our best wishes to our colleague in Washington and Gateshead South for the appalling fire at her office overnight, and send our very best wishes to her and her staff.”
Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty said: “I wasn’t aware of the terrible instance he referred to this morning, I’ve just been informed and I’m sure the thoughts of the whole House will be with our colleague.”
He added: “I think particularly in light of international events, and the tragic loss of colleagues, this all the more underlines why we must have security and safety to go about democratic debate in this country, whatever our views, in a safe and secure way.”
The attack on Labour MP Sharon Hodgson’s office is “out of order” and follows a “number of incidents”, Labour MP Kim Johnson told the Commons.
The Liverpool, Riverside MP said: “I’d also like to offer my support to my honourable friend, the member for Washington and Gateshead. This incident follows a number of incidents that she’s experienced.”
“It’s out of order,” she added.