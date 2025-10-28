Immigration enforcement visits at highest level since current records began

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Immigration enforcement visits have reached their highest level since comparable data began in 2011, data shows.

Some 21,858 visits were recorded in the 12 months to September this year, according to Home Office figures.

This is up 38% from 15,894 in the previous 12-month period, and an increase of 56% on 13,990 visits that were carried out in the same period up to September 2012.

A previous peak of 20,989 was hit in the year to September 2015.

Enforcement visits from officers can be to businesses or home addresses to check on someone’s status, or on illegal working or other immigration crimes.

It comes as further figures show visits for illegal working totalled 11,052 up to September, a rise of 51% on the previous 12 months when 7,343 were carried out.

The drive comes as ministers are seeking to crack down on illegal working in the UK, as part of efforts to deter those coming to the country illegally.

Immigration enforcement was handed £5 million to arrest, detain and remove migrants working illegally at sites such as takeaways, beauty salons and car washes.

Elsewhere, data shows there were 8,232 arrests of illegal workers in the year to September, up 63% on 5,043 in the previous 12 months.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Illegal working creates an incentive for people attempting to arrive in this country illegally. No more.

“Those found to be illegally working in beauty salons, car washes and as delivery drivers will be arrested, detained and removed from this country.

“I will do whatever it takes to secure Britain’s borders.”

On Wednesday the Government will launch a six-week consultation over plans to expand right-to-work checks to include more employers, including in the so-called gig economy.

Under existing laws, right-to-work checks to verify someone is eligible to work in the UK are needed only for companies with traditional employer to employee contracts.

But ministers want to close a “loophole” for casual, temporary or subcontracted workers to also have to prove their status.

Under the plans, employers who fail to carry out checks could face up to five years in prison or fines of £60,000 for each illegal worker they have employed.

The consultation will seek views from businesses on current recruitment procedures and aim to give them guidance for rolling out stronger right-to-work checks.

It also comes as delivery firms Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats have ramped up real-identity and right-to-work checks to tackle concerns of illegal working through their platforms.