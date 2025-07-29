Trump suggests Sir Sean Connery helped get his golf resort plans ‘into line’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump suggested late James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery’s support for his golf resort in Aberdeenshire helped him secure permission for the development.

Mr Trump even attempted to recreate the late actor’s voice as he addressed a crowd of invited guests and media in Menie on Tuesday.

In 2008, Sir Sean described Mr Trump’s proposals to develop the land in north-east Scotland as “terrific” – though he did not know what the local impact would be.

John Swinney said the controversial proposals were handled with “due process” by the Scottish Government’s planning reporter.

During the final day of his trip to Scotland, Mr Trump hit the first ball at the New Course in Menie.

He was joined by members of his family including his sons Donald Jnr and Eric – the latter of whom has overseen the creation of the course.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the president said: “This has been an unbelievable development.

“The land, they said it couldn’t get zoned, it was an impossibility.

“And Sean Connery said ‘let the bloody bloke build his golf course’.

“Once he said that everything came into line. John (Swinney) and I were talking about that last night.”

The president met First Minister Mr Swinney on Monday evening for a private dinner, and the two had a more formal meeting on Tuesday ahead of the course opening.

The president also said: “We started with a beautiful piece of land, but we made it much more beautiful.”

Mr Swinney spoke to journalists about his earlier exchange with the president and the suggestion that Sir Sean helped to secure permission for the golf courses.

The First Minister said it was matter of “historical record” that two committees of Aberdeenshire Council came to different conclusions on Mr Trump’s proposals, which had proved divisive in the area.

Mr Swinney said that as a minister at the time he had taken a decision to “call in” the application, with a government reporter reviewing the planning application according to “due process”.

Asked if Sir Sean had no involvement, the First Minister said: “Well, that’s an explanation of the due process.”

Opponents of the development were concerned about the environmental impact and staged a high-profile campaign against the plans.

In August 2008, Sir Sean spoke of his enthusiasm for Mr Trump’s plans for the north-east of Scotland.

He told an audience in Edinburgh he had met the businessman after the plans were announced, saying: “I said ‘Well, I think it’s terrific’.

“But I had no idea what local repercussions would be.

“My first response was I couldn’t see anything but benefits for that part of Scotland because it’s pretty neglected, apart from the oil fields.”