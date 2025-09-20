Scottish DJ JD Twitch, one half of duo Optimo, dies aged 57

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JD Twitch, the Scottish DJ and producer who was one half of the duo Optimo, has died, his DJ partner Jonnie Wilkes has announced.

It comes two-and-a-half months after the producer, real name Keith McIvor, announced he had been diagnosed with an untreatable brain tumour.

He died at Glasgow’s Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice on Friday, Wilkes, also known as JG Wilkes, said in a social media post on Saturday.

Wilkes did not disclose the age at which McIvor died, but reports say he was 57.

“It’s with immense sadness that I’m writing to tell you Keith passed away peacefully yesterday at 2.06pm at The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow,” he said.

“In a 28-year partnership he changed my life immeasurably and together we took our work in directions and to places few people are lucky enough to explore.

“I am forever grateful for everything he bestowed on me, both as a partner in music and as a friend. Keith’s intensity and passion for life, for music, for creativity and for positive change simply never let up. He was formidable.

“His belief in people and the idea that standing together, that our collective strength is powerful, was unwavering. I loved him for that. My thoughts are with Keith’s family and friends.

“Thank you to them and the extended group who have tirelessly supported Keith and each other in the last few months. Thank you to the staff at the hospice who made this last while as good as it possibly could be.

“Keith left us far too soon. He will go now to travel those space-ways but I know his energy remains in every one of us who had the privilege of knowing him. I love you forever Keith.

“All things pass, into the night…”

In the comments section Northern Irish DJ duo Bicep wrote: “We are both utterly heartbroken. The impact Keith and Optimo have had on us is immense, he was a titan of UK music and culture.

“He was such an incredibly kind, warm, genuine, caring person.

“Gone far too soon. We love you Keith. Sending all the love in the world to you Jonnie and Keith’s family. Thinking about yous every day.”

Between 1997 and 2010, the duo ran Optimo Espacio, a club night in Glasgow that took place at the Sub Club venue.

McIvor said in a social media post in July: “Following extensive tests I’ve been diagnosed with a brain tumour and I have been told my condition is untreatable.

“As you can imagine, I am currently trying to process this news and prioritising spending precious time with the people I love… My symptoms weren’t immediately diagnosed, and my health declined very rapidly over just a few weeks.”