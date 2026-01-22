Teaching union calls for ‘brighter future’ for Scottish education

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s largest teaching union has called for a “brighter future” for education in Scotland ahead of the upcoming election.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) is calling for class sizes to be kept to a maximum of 20 and for class contact time to be capped at 20 hours per week.

The union says free school meals should be provided for all pupils, and has asked for the GTCS (General Teaching Council for Scotland) to be revamped to what it was in 2012 or preferably 2007.

It also called for more staff and resources for pupils with additional support needs.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “The EIS is proud to publish its education manifesto for the Scottish Parliament elections, and to play its part in the democratic process.

“They key themes of our manifesto highlight the value of education to society, and the importance of investing in our schools, colleges and universities.

“The EIS would urge all of our members to read the manifesto, to question politicians and political parties over their commitment to Scottish education, and then to use their votes in this hugely important election.

“Democracy is an essential part of our society, and it is important that every eligible voter has their say by exercising their right to vote.”

She added: “The EIS believes that the policies outlined in this manifesto can deliver a brighter future for Scottish education, and for our young people.

“There are, of course, costs involved in properly funding education, but this should be seen as an investment in our young people and in the future of our country and our society.

“Based on the independent research by IPPR Scotland, the view of the EIS is that these costs are entirely manageable for a wealthy country such as Scotland – it will be a matter of political choice for the next Scottish government, no matter what its political hue, as to how it takes forward these challenges to properly invest in and support Scottish education.”

The manifesto was underpinned by research by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) Scotland.

Dave Hawkey, senior research fellow, said: “Investment in education strengthens the foundations for the future, helping our young people develop and look forward to prosperous lives.

“But it is also important for enhancing the wellbeing both of staff and students during their time at school.

“The costs we have estimated for implementing these policies are not insignificant, but international evidence suggests it is highly plausible that these would be outweighed by the benefits.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.