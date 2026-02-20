We can win again, Badenoch tells Scottish Tories

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch has told members at the Scottish Tory conference the party can “win again”, despite a recent poll putting them in joint fourth.

Mrs Badenoch sought to rouse the party faithful during her final conference speech before May’s election in Scotland.

The leader – who has been in post for just over a year – said she was elected to “renew this great party”, a process which is “well under way”.

“Under my leadership, we are building a new Conservative Party,” she said.

“A party fit for the 2030s, underpinned by our timeless Conservative principles.

“Unlike anyone else in British politics, we are a party with a plan to get Britain working again.

“So let me tell you, we are going to win again, we are going to save this country from a path of economic suicide that is led by the Labour Party in Westminster and by the SNP here in Scotland and we are going to bring the good times back to Britain.”

She added: “We need to spread the word that to stop an SNP majority, people need to vote Scottish Conservative and Unionist on their peach ballot paper.

“We did it in 2016 we did it in 2021 and we need to do it again this year.”

She urged party members to “follow our principles”, adding: “We have to show people here in Scotland that if they care about aspiration, if they care about family and their neighbourhoods, the Conservatives are the party that share your values.

“We’ve got to tell them that, we have to show them that these aren’t just slogans, but that we also have the plan to back them up.”

A poll this week projected that the party could sink to as low as 11 seats – joint fourth with the Lib Dems.

Speaking to journalists after her speech, Mrs Badenoch was asked if she would retain her confidence in Scottish leader Russell Findlay if the forecast comes to fruition.

She reiterated that Mr Findlay was the best person to be Scotland’s first minister, describing him as a “serious person” and a “man of integrity”.

While Mr Findlay said: “The Scottish Conservatives have been written off in the past, we’ve proven them wrong.

“We proved them wrong in 2016, we proved them wrong in 2021 and I’m looking to prove them wrong again.

“I’m intending to go absolutely nowhere.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “This weekend Scottish Tories are flooding in their dozens to what could be their most dismal conference yet.

“Despite Kemi Badenoch’s best effort to stir up some enthusiasm, there is no escaping the fact the Scottish Tories are a spent force.

“The Tories can’t stop the SNP – they can’t even stop their own politicians from abandoning them in their droves.

“Scots are being let down by an SNP Government that can’t even get the basics right, but only Scottish Labour can get rid of this failing SNP Government and deliver a better future for Scotland.”

SNP MSP Jackie Dunbar said: “Kemi Badenoch will be wondering if it was worth her while chatting to a few dozen Scottish Tory activists, because the public certainly weren’t listening.

“Scotland won’t forget the betrayal of Brexit, our fishing communities won’t forget Boris’ broken promises and our energy sector won’t forget their tax on Scotland’s energy.

“Despite the chaos in Westminster, the SNP has been focused on delivering for the people of Scotland with John Swinney’s strong leadership seeing our first GP walk-in centre opened, rail fares frozen and providing the most comprehensive cost-of-living package available on these islands.

“With the Westminster parties focused on themselves, John Swinney is firmly on Scotland’s side.”