Zoe Ball to return to BBC Radio 2 with weekend show
The BBC said from May the 54-year-old DJ will host a new weekly show, from 1pm to 3pm on Saturdays.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Zoe Ball is to return to Radio 2 with a weekend show, the BBC has announced.
Ball left her Radio 2 breakfast show at the end of last year, with Scott Mills taking over in January.
On Tuesday, the BBC said from May the 54-year-old radio DJ and presenter will host a new weekly show, from 1pm to 3pm on Saturdays.
Ball will also host two specials, including a BBC TV show celebrating Elaine Paige’s 60-year career in showbusiness with a concert.
Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “Zoe is one of the UK’s most loved presenters, so I’m thrilled to announce that she has a new home on Radio 2 on Saturday lunchtimes, plus she’ll be hosting various specials for us throughout the year.”