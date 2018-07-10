Pandemic-era alcohol ban on ScotRail trains to come to an end

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The ban on drinking alcohol on ScotRail services will come to an end, John Swinney’s programme for government has confirmed.

The document, which sets out the Scottish Government’s legislative plans for the next year, said the ban is “counter-productive and ineffective”.

The rail operator barred travellers from consuming alcohol on board its trains during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the end of 2023, passengers were surveyed for their thoughts on ending the ban, with feedback later said to have been “50/50” on the issue.

Opposition MSPs have called for the ban to be axed, with the Conservatives calling it “draconian”.

The latest announcement comes as Mr Swinney pledged to end peak rail fares “for good” on September 1.

The programme for government document said ScotRail will continue to tackle anti-social behaviour, particularly where it affects women and girls.

It said: “As part of this continuing programme, we will respond to the concerns of railway staff and others that the current general ScotRail alcohol ban – a last legacy of Covid restrictions – is counter-productive and ineffective and remove the ban on alcohol on trains.

“We will replace it with new regulations that focus restrictions more effectively on particular times and locations, similar to previous restrictions.”

The Government also said it will suspend concessionary travel cards for those engaging in anti-social behaviour on public transport.

Electrification work on the rail line to East Kilbride is due to conclude in December, when trains will begin using the route.