South of England set for week of sunshine as Scotland faces snow and high winds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The south of England is expected to see a week-long spell of sunshine as other parts of the country brace for snow and strong winds.

The Met Office has predicted London will see highs of 10C every day from Thursday until Tuesday when a high of 12C is forecast.

Meanwhile, forecasts for Scotland suggest wind speeds of over 50mph could hit northern regions and elevated areas could expect some snowfall in the coming days.

Jonathan Vautrey, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “In the weekend and the start of next week, we will start to see weather fronts pushing in from the North West.

“Whilst high pressure is going to be situated to the southeast of the UK, the main area of low pressure will essentially be pushing towards Iceland.

“Trailing frontal systems from that low pressure in Iceland are going to brush past Northern Ireland and Scotland as we head into the start of next week.

“This will set up a North West to South East split across the UK.

“Areas of the South East, Essex, London, Hampshire and Kent have the greatest chance of holding onto the sunshine for the most consecutive numbers of days.

“At the moment, that high pressure is looking to pretty much stay across the southeast all the way until the latter stages of next week when we will start to see low pressure returning more widely across the UK.

“Meanwhile, Northern Ireland and Scotland have the potential for cloudier, windier, damper conditions.”

Durness in Scotland could see gusts reaching 54mph over the weekend while other parts of Scotland should also get gusts over 50mph heading into Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Met Office, some snow may fall on mountains on Wednesday evening and on higher ground on Thursday morning, mainly in the Highlands and areas above 250m.