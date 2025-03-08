Skygazers could be in for a treat with Northern Lights possible in parts of UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Skygazers in the UK could be treated to a show of the Northern Lights.

Clear skies in Scotland overnight into Sunday mean it is a good spot to possibly see the displays of light from the aurora borealis, but there is also a chance the phenomenon could be visible further south.

The Met Office said: “Through this evening and overnight, aurora sightings are possible over northern Scotland and potentially over much of Scotland where skies remain clear.

“There is perhaps a chance further south too, with long exposure photography.”

Met Office meteorologist Zoe Hutin said there is a “heightened chance” of seeing them due to the low cloud coverage and clear skies in Scotland.

She said the movement of solar winds around the sun at this time is leading to the “enhanced possibility of a sighting”.

She added: “The further north you are, the more likely the chances are that you will be able to see them.

“They are more easy to see on cameras, so pictures often come up a little bit more clearly than by the naked eye and this is just because of the type of beam that it is.”

The sun has now entered its period of greatest activity, which means Britons could be seeing more colourful displays of the aurora borealis until the middle of the year.

The sun goes through an 11-year solar cycle, with periods of intense activity followed by a quiet phase.

During its active bursts, also known as solar maximum, the sun releases charged particles that travel through space at speeds of around one million miles per hour.

Some of the particles are captured by the Earth’s magnetic field and collide with oxygen and nitrogen atoms and molecules in the atmosphere.

These atoms and molecules then shed the energy they gained from the collision, emitting light at various wavelengths to create colourful displays in the night sky.

According to Nasa, oxygen emits either a greenish-yellow light – which is the most familiar colour of the aurora – or a red light, while nitrogen generally gives off a blue light.

The oxygen and nitrogen molecules also emit ultraviolet light, which can only be detected by special cameras on satellites.