Scotland’s young people cannot afford a third decade of SNP – Bridget Phillipson

Scotland’s young people “can’t afford a third decade of the SNP”, Labour deputy leadership hopeful Bridget Phillipson has said.

Speaking during a campaign trip to Scotland on Sunday, Ms Phillipson said she will work “day and night” to deliver a Labour government led by Anas Sarwar at next year’s Holyrood election.

She said Labour Governments “working together” in both Holyrood and Westminster would be the “best way to lift Scottish children out of poverty”.

The UK Education Secretary also said lifting the two-child benefit cap was “on the table” in her role as co-chair of the UK Government’s task force on child poverty.

The Houghton and Sunderland South MP said: “More than 10,000 children in Scotland had nowhere to call home last year, the attainment gap between the poorest and richest pupils is stubbornly wide and college places are at their lowest level in a decade.

“Scotland’s young people can’t afford a third decade of the SNP.

“They need a fresh start and new direction with Scottish Labour and Anas Sarwar as first minister.

“I’ll be working day and night to help Scottish Labour win next May.

“A Labour government in Westminster and a Labour government in Holyrood working together is the best way to deliver security and opportunity for our young people.

“It’s the best way to lift Scottish children out of poverty.

“I’ve already shown that I will stand up for what I believe in and deliver real change, such as ending private schools’ tax breaks which meant more money for public services in Scotland.

“Scotland can’t afford a third decade of the SNP.

“Reform in Scotland are just a bunch of chancers, all they’ll do is let the SNP hang on to power.

“Only a united Labour Party can beat the SNP and deliver the change Scotland needs.”

Responding, SNP MSP Stuart McMillan said: “The Labour Party has now been in government for over a year and has kept the abhorrent two-child benefit cap.

“Meanwhile, the SNP Scottish Government is scrapping the cap from March next year as part of a package of measures which altogether ensure Scotland is the only part of the UK that is reducing child poverty.

“While the SNP is lifting children out of poverty, we’re getting more empty words from another Labour politician.

“So, while Labour continues to treat Scotland as an afterthought, the SNP is putting your interests first and working for a fresh start with independence.”