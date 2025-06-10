Scientists find new pathway which could help prevent diet-related liver cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Researchers have discovered a scientific pathway that could prevent fatty liver disease, caused by a Western diet high in fat and sugar, from progressing to liver cancer.

Scientists said that cases of the cancer arising from underlying fatty liver disease are on the rise.

However currently there are said to be no effective therapies to stop fatty liver disease from progressing to liver cancer due to a lack of understanding of the mechanisms involved.

Glasgow Caledonian University cancer experts along with scientists from the Cancer Research UK Scotland Institute and The Francis Crick Institute previously identified the tumour suppressor gene p53 as crucial in protecting the liver against toxins.

They have now discovered that p53 also protects the liver from the damaging effects of a high-fat, high-sugar diet.

Scientists found that it does so through a gene known as TIGAR, which acts as an antioxidant and detoxifies lipids in a fatty liver.

Experts said the breakthrough suggests antioxidant therapy could be developed to mimic the protective response of p53 and TIGAR, which would prevent the development of some of the key features of fatty liver disease.

Dr Timothy Humpton, who leads the “Liver p53 lab” at Glasgow Caledonian University, worked on the research paper with his PhD student Celine Wittke, who is co-first author with Dr Eric Cheung, from The Francis Crick Institute.

Dr Humpton said: “This research has established a key role for p53 and TIGAR in protecting against the progression from liver disease to liver cancer. Targeting this through the use of antioxidants is of great interest for future therapies aiming to prevent liver cancer.

“Many people still don’t realise that a bad diet full of fat and sugar, and the lack of exercise, can actually cause fatty liver disease which can progress to liver cancer, so it’s not just people who drink alcohol that are susceptible.”

“Fatty liver disease is hard to diagnose because it’s asymptomatic for the most part.

“That’s why liver cancer prognosis is so poor in these patients. It’s frequently not flagged until it’s advanced cancer.

“We are hoping that an antioxidant therapy can be developed through the results of our p53 and TIGAR research to help reverse some of the damage done to the liver by the Western diet high in fat and sugar.”

The research is published in JHep Reports, a leading journal in the field of Gastroenterology and Hepatology.