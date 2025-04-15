Brain damage study leads to new discovery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have found the region of the brain responsible for a person’s ability to deal with new problems by examining brain-damaged patients.

Researchers, led by experts from the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London, “mapped” the brains of 247 patients with damage caused by stroke or brain tumours.

Their information was compared with that from 81 people who had no brain damage.

Experts from the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology and Department of Neuropsychology at the hospital, which is part of University College London Hospitals, said their study has identified the key brain regions that are essential for logical thinking and problem solving.

Researchers developed new tests to assess a person’s reasoning skills – their ability to comprehend, draw conclusions, and deal with new and novel problems.

These included a verbal analogical reasoning task – a type of puzzle where people are asked to find relationships between words to solve problems – and a deductive reasoning task – where people use pictures, shapes or numbers to figure out logical patterns and solve problems.

Performance in these tests was linked to “lesion-deficit mapping” – a tool used to identify brain areas which, when damaged, are associated with a specific deficit.

People with damage to the right frontal lobe had a much harder time on both tests compared with those with damage in other areas, making around 15% more mistakes than the other patients and healthy individuals.

Lead author Dr Joseph Mole, from the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology and Department of Neuropsychology at University College London Hospitals, said: “Our study explores how the front right part of the brain helps people think and solve new problems.

“It also shows that our two new tests can help detect reasoning problems in individuals with brain damage, improving diagnosis and treatment.”

Senior author Professor Lisa Cipolotti said: “By combining a detailed cognitive investigation in a large sample of brain-damaged patients with advanced lesion mapping techniques, we have deepened our understanding of the complex and, so far, poorly understood, neural structures underlying human reasoning.

“Our findings show a close connection between the right frontal brain network involved in reasoning and the right frontal brain network essential for fluid intelligence – our ability to solve problems without prior experience.

“This suggests that a common area of the brain plays a critical role in both reasoning and fluid intelligence.”

Writing in the journal Brain, the authors said their study found that the right frontal network of the brain is “critical” for “aspects” of analogical reasoning and deductive reasoning.

The researchers said the two new tests can help identify cognitive impairments which would otherwise go undetected.

“To date, only a very small number of clinical tests have been shown capable of detecting right frontal lobe dysfunction,” they wrote.

After further validation the tests could be made available on the NHS, which the experts say will address unmet need for tools designed to test for right frontal lobe dysfunction.