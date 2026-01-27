Schools shut and thousands without power as Storm Chandra hits island of Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of schools are closed and tens of thousands of people are without power as Storm Chandra batters the island of Ireland.

There is also travel disruption caused by the strong winds and torrential rain, with flooded roads and fallen trees reported across the island.

In Northern Ireland, more than 300 schools have been closed and there is a yellow rainfall alert currently in place for all six counties.

There is an amber warning for wind until 9pm in Antrim, Down and Derry, and the yellow rain warning is in effect until midnight.

At least 30 flights at Belfast City Airport were cancelled on Tuesday.

Translink has warned that passengers should allow for delays and possible disruption to their journey.

Strangford Lough Ferry Service is currently cancelled, the crew is onsite and will resume service when it is considered safe.

The public have been warned of danger to life from flying debris, large waves at coasts, travel disruption, buildings damage, flooding, fallen trees, and possible power cuts.

Northern Ireland Electricity said the number of households without power peaked at 9am when 10,000 properties were without supply.

Police said persistent rain had already led to flooding on a number of roads.

The poor weather is expected to continue into Wednesday morning, with the Met Office issuing a yellow-level warning for ice for all of Northern Ireland between 3am and 10am.

In the Republic of Ireland, ESB said around 20,000 homes, farms and businesses lost power as a result of the storm.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it had responded to a number of flooding incidents in the city.

In Dundalk, firefighters rescued two crew members of an ambulance which was tuck in floodwater under the Castletown Road railway bridge at around 6am.

A Status Yellow rain warning is in effect for Carlow, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford until 11pm.

The entire country also remains under a Status Yellow wind warning.

Iarnrod Eireann said there are disruptions to Dart services and a number of ferry sailings have been cancelled between Dublin and Holyhead.

Dublin Airport said flight cancellations are possible.