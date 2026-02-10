New Archbishop of Canterbury says Church must strive to be ‘stable presence’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new Archbishop of Canterbury has said the Church of England must strive to be “a stable presence in an unstable world”.

Dame Sarah Mullally described it as a “humbling privilege” to take on her new role as she addressed the Church’s parliament for the first time as its top bishop.

She acknowledged the “significant challenges” faced by a Church which saw her predecessor Justin Welby resign over safeguarding failures.

The new archbishop, who was formally confirmed in her role at a service in St Paul’s Cathedral last month, gave her first presidential address at the Church’s General Synod on Tuesday.

She was greeted with a round of applause as she stood to speak, before telling those gathered in central London’s Church House: “I stand here among you by no means for the first time, but for the first time as the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“It is a humbling privilege to be called to serve in this role.

“It brings with it a huge weight of responsibility, at a time when people love to remind me that the Church faces significant challenges.”

She repeated her previously stated intention to approach the role with “calm, consistency and compassion”, adding “as we seek to be what the Church has for so long been: a stable presence in an unstable world”.

Dame Sarah is the first woman to be appointed to the Church’s top ministry role and is the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury.

Technically, the King is head of the Church of England, but the person holding the role of Archbishop of Canterbury is the most senior bishop and the spiritual leader of the Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion.