Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

New Archbishop of Canterbury says Church must strive to be ‘stable presence’

Dame Sarah Mullally addressed the Church of England’s parliament for the first time as its top bishop.

Aine Fox
Dame Sarah Mullally addressed the Church of England synod as Archbishop of Canterbury for the first time (Lucy North/PA)
Dame Sarah Mullally addressed the Church of England synod as Archbishop of Canterbury for the first time (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

The new Archbishop of Canterbury has said the Church of England must strive to be “a stable presence in an unstable world”.

Dame Sarah Mullally described it as a “humbling privilege” to take on her new role as she addressed the Church’s parliament for the first time as its top bishop.

She acknowledged the “significant challenges” faced by a Church which saw her predecessor Justin Welby resign over safeguarding failures.

The new archbishop, who was formally confirmed in her role at a service in St Paul’s Cathedral last month, gave her first presidential address at the Church’s General Synod on Tuesday.

She was greeted with a round of applause as she stood to speak, before telling those gathered in central London’s Church House: “I stand here among you by no means for the first time, but for the first time as the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“It is a humbling privilege to be called to serve in this role.

“It brings with it a huge weight of responsibility, at a time when people love to remind me that the Church faces significant challenges.”

She repeated her previously stated intention to approach the role with “calm, consistency and compassion”, adding “as we seek to be what the Church has for so long been: a stable presence in an unstable world”.

Dame Sarah is the first woman to be appointed to the Church’s top ministry role and is the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury.

Technically, the King is head of the Church of England, but the person holding the role of Archbishop of Canterbury is the most senior bishop and the spiritual leader of the Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in