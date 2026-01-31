Epstein ‘wanted Sarah Ferguson to release statement saying he wasn’t a pedo’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeffrey Epstein wanted Sarah Ferguson to release a statement saying he was “not a pedo” and she had been “duped” into believing false allegations about him, newly released emails appear to show.

On Friday, more than three million documents were published by the US Department of Justice relating to the disgraced paedophile financier.

Among them are exchanges with someone referred to just as “Sarah”, whose email address is redacted, as well as discussions with others about “Fergie”.

The emails also reveal that:

– In March 2011, the paedophile financier asked publicist Mike Sitrick to “draft a statement that in an ideal world Fergie would put out”.

– Epstein told others “Fergie said she could organise tea in Buckingham Palace apts.. or Windsor Castle” in 2009.

– After he was released from prison, Epstein asked “Sarah” if there was “any chance of your daughters saying hello” to an unnamed person whilst they were in London in July 2010. “Sarah” replied saying: “Beatrice is in London with her father. Eugie is away with a cool boyfriend.”

– In August 2009, “Sarah” thanked Epstein for “being the brother I have always wished for” and she has “never been more touched by a friends kindness”.

The exchanges are all dated after Epstein was convicted in 2008 for prostituting minors.

On March 13 2011, Epstein wrote to Mr Sitrick saying: “I think that Fergie can now say, I am not a pedo.. She was DUPED into believeing false stories, by Civil Plaintiffs Attorneys from Florida.

“They represented themselves as law enforcment (fisten), and she was told horrible things and she reacted.

“She now knows that what she was told was based on false hoods, and fabrications desiened to enhance their civill suit. She should out the newspaperes on the offering of money for stories.”

Mr Sitrick replies: “Agree, quite frankly whatever her excuse she needs to say she was mistaken, she apologizes, feels terrible. Jeffrey is not a pedophile.

“The you woman who was the source of the conviction for solicitation of prostitutions for someone under 18 was 17-3/4 and she is very sorry.

“We need all those components. She created this problem. She needs to fix It and as I know everyone knows time is of the essence here.”

Epstein responds saying that they “cannot depend on her doing as we would wish… We need an alternative”, adding “Fergie and Hope is not sufficient.”

Mr Sitrick replies to Epstein saying: “The Fergie retraction is critical.

“One of your good friends, a member of the Royal family, is calling you a pedophile.

“If gentle persuasion doesn’t work, it is my view that we need to turn up the heat even to the point of sending her a draft defamation lawsuit.

“As I said yesterday, this would be a major turning point and be picked up everywhere. This is about your name and your reputation.

“You really can’t worry about her, in my view, you need to worry about you.

“She certainly isn’t concerned about your or your reputation.

“Regardless of whether you are willing to play hardball with Fergie — if the gentle persuasion doesn’t work, we need to go after the newspapers for errors, including their labeling you a pedophile. Right now no one is holding them accountable.

“As I said before, newspapers offering money for stories is not news.”

The following day, Epstein emailed Mr Sitrick saying: “I would like you to draft a statement that in an ideal world Fergie would put out,” to which the publicist responds saying “With pleasure.”

In a conversation on August 3 2009, “Sarah” thanks Epstein and refers to discussions she has been having with retailers regarding her “Sarah Ferguson brand”.

The message reads: “Thank you so much Jeffrey. I had the best discussion with Target on Friday, and they want desperately the whole Mothers Army project.

“They also want to get behind my entire Sarah Ferguson brand, books etc.

“Tommy Hilfiger wants to build my entire apparel, Fragrance etc etc brand, and sell it on QVC. NBC want my Mothers Army TV Show.

“Ben Silverman wants it.

“So too does Ryan Seacrest.

“In just one week, after your lunch, it seems the energy has lifted.

“I have never been more touched by a friends kindness than your compliment to me infront of my girls.

“Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for.”

On July 1 2010, Epstein writes to “Sarah” saying: “(Redacted) will be in London on sat, any chance of your daughters saying hello”.

“Sarah” responds two days later saying “Beatrice is in London with her father. Eugie is away with a cool boyfriend.

“How long (redacted) in London?”

In an email addressed to Glenn and Eva Dubin in 2009, Epstein writes: “Fergie said she could organize tea in the Buckingham Palace apts.. or Windsor Castle.. she said you should call her directly this is seperate from seeing Peter at Number 10.”

The documents also show Epstein received and sent multiple news articles related to the former duchess regarding her divorce from the King’s brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and her finances.

Andrew has faced allegations, which he strenuously denies, that he sexually assaulted a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein.

He paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after an interview on BBC Newsnight but the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate, brought more scrutiny over his relationship with the financier.

It led to the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title.

The loss of Andrew’s titles meant Sarah reverted back to her maiden name of Sarah Ferguson, with the former duchess also criticised for writing to Epstein after his conviction calling him a “supreme friend”, despite publicly disowning him in the media.

Andrew and Sarah share two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The former duchess has been contacted for comment.