Sara Davies announces departure from Dragons’ Den ‘for now’

Entrepreneur Sara Davies has announced she will step away from filming Dragons’ Den “for now” to focus on her own business.

The TV presenter, author and businesswoman joined the BBC show in 2019, then aged 35, making her the show’s youngest ever female Dragon, having joined following the departure of Jenny Campbell.

In a post on Instagram, she said: “Little update from me…..

“As this last run of Dragons’ comes to an end I have to say I’ve loved every minute of this series so far and I’m so proud of the businesses I’ve invested in this year!

“As a lot of you will know, I’ve taken up my position again as CEO of Crafter’s Companion and my business is my big priority this year. And when I commit to a business, I really commit, which is why I find Dragons’ Den such a rewarding role.

“As well as filming an incredible show, being a Dragon requires so much dedication and time behind the scenes as you join the life of each business you invest in.

“It means seeing through your investment and committing to your part in that organisation. It’s so much more than a TV show.

“That’s why I’ve taken the decision to step away from the Den for now, to focus on my own business, which was my first baby! So I won’t be filming with the team this year for the next series.”

The 40-year-old ended her post saying: “Sending so much love to my fellow Dragons and the amazing team behind it all. In the meantime, you can still catch me in the second half of this series of Dragons’ Den later in the year – it will not disappoint!”

Davies founded the global company Crafter’s Companion, a retail business which specialises in craft tools, which she set up in her bedroom while at university in 2005.

According to reports, earlier this year Davies again became a major shareholder in the business, returning as chief executive.

The entrepreneur, who is from County Durham, was made a Member Of The Order Of The British Empire (MBE) in 2016, recognised for services to the economy.

In 2021, entrepreneur and author Steven Bartlett went on to take the title of the youngest Dragon in the programme’s history, when he joined aged 28.

Davies was part of the celebrity line-up for Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, where she was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec.

She has recently been on screen hosting BBC One show, The Big Idea Works, where ordinary people who have clever ideas for a new product are connected with people who can turn them into a reality.

Earlier this week it was announced she will host a new “high-stakes” quiz show on ITV called Time Is Money.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said: “Sara has been an exceptional Dragon, investing in numerous entrepreneurs over her years in the Den. We wish her all the best and hope to have her back in future series.”