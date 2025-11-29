Deck the paws: Dozens of dogs don Christmas jumpers for parade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 100 dogs dressed in Christmas jumpers for a special walkies to Buckingham Palace to show that once again Santa paws was coming to town.

The festive parade was back for a second year and is becoming a popular tradition in the capital, raising funds for two rescue dog charities.

The Rescue Dogs of London Christmas jumper parade walk included a best Christmas jumper competition and a group photo in front of Buckingham Palace.

It raised funds for rescue dogs at ZEM Rescues, which saves dogs from Greece, and Slaughterhouse Survivors, which saves dogs from China.

May Wong, 66, who co-organised Saturday’s festivities with Teresa Keohane, said: “We wanted to celebrate them, because dogs aren’t just for Christmas but forever, and we wanted to get the message out to everyone.

“There are so many rescues who will never know what Christmas is. We need to give them a second chance.”

Ms Wong’s dog, Lulu, was rescued from China around two years ago.

She said Lulu, believed to be aged around nine, was saved by activists who intercepted a truck heading to the Chinese dog meat market.

The toy poodle was “very timid” when she adopted her and would freeze every time anyone held her.

Ms Wong also adopted George, a street dog from Hungary, and said the pair get on “perfectly well”, adding: “George has taught Lulu that it’s going to be okay.”

Helen Lomax, 53, and her husband Graham, 49, attended the event with two of their rescue dogs, Zoe, a five-year-old poodle and bichon frise mix, and Roo, who is eight months and believed to be a Staffordshire bull terrier mix.

The couple adopted Zoe from China through an organisation called Eleventh Hour.

Mr Lomax, an accountant, said Zoe, who is disabled and relies on a wheelchair to move around, was hit by a car and her previous owners no longer wanted her.

He said that Zoe is “very chilled” and regularly visits a brain injury unit in Brainkind Stagenhoe Park, a neurological rehabilitation centre in Hitchin, Hertfordshire.

Zoe, whose wheels were decorated to look like Santa’s sleigh, placed first in the International Rescue best-dressed competition.

Mrs Lomax said Roo was likely bred as a coursing dog and was dumped because she suffers from medical conditions.

“Don’t overlook the disabled dogs, because they have an incredible life,” she said.

“There’s a lot of misconception about rescue dogs that they can’t be trained, they can be trained.”

The couple said it is important to remember the message “adopt, don’t shop”.

Lisa Hanley, 59, from south east London, met her dog Ash two and a half years ago while she was holidaying in Turkey.

The delivery driver said she “fell in love” with Ash, who was living on the beach at the time, and made arrangements to bring him back to the UK.

“He’s been amazing since day one,” she said.

“He was scared of a lot of things like the stairs, the floor, the shops.

“Now, he drags me in Pets at Home.

“I couldn’t imagine not having him in my life.”

Ash wore a red Christmas jumper decorated with ribbon and a Christmas turkey, to commemorate where he was born.

Melissa Cunningham, 39, adopted her dog Bao just over a year ago when he was two.

Bao, a French bulldog, was born at a breeders and was used as a stud before he was rescued by a charity.

The accountant said all dogs “just want to love you”, adding: “I think it’s important to rescue first.

“It might not be the perfect looking dog, but they’re still going to love and they are still going to be the companion that you want in a dog.”