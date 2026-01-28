Former banker sued by millionaire Knightsbridge neighbours over leaking shower claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Goldman Sachs banker is being sued for over £100,000 by her millionaire neighbours in Knightsbridge, London, after claims her leaking made their ceiling collapse.

Swedish property firm boss Samuel Wagner and his wife Jennifer say that “nuisance and negligence relating to leaks” and other problems with their upstairs neighbour, Leda Sara's flat, drove them out of their £1.4m home in a Grade-II listed building on exclusive Lennox Gardens on three occasions, and left them facing thousands in repair bills.

Ms Sara, a banker turned interior designer and estate agent for the mega-rich, bought her apartment in 2014 for £1.6m, then gutted and renovated it, before letting it out.

She is now being sued for over £100,000 by Mr and Mrs Wagner, who say that multiple leaks from the flat above, as well as “excessive heat loss and vermin...dust and rubbish deposits” during the renovation, caused “nuisance” and forced them to move into rented accommodation three times.

They also claim that delays in certifying that the leaks were fixed caused a sale of their flat to "fall through", costing them £60,000, and are demanding Ms Sara pay them damages.

open image in gallery Samuel and Jennifer Wagner are seeking over £100,000 from the owner of the flat above them in Knightsbridge, London ( Champion News )

Ms Sara, 50, claims she has no liability to the neighbouring couple, and blames the contractors who carried out the renovations for any issues.

She is also disputing the amounts claimed by Mr and Mrs Wagner.

Lennox Gardens is one of the most exclusive garden squares in Knightsbridge, with houses on the square valued at up to £40 million.

The houses surrounding the gardens were built around 1886, with the 1.139 acre private communal gardens in the centre laid out on the pitch of the late 19th-century Prince's Club's former Prince's Cricket Ground.

Mayors and City County Court heard that Ms Sara, who now runs her own company focused on obtaining and managing luxury properties for "high net worth individuals," bought the apartment above Mr and Mrs Wagner's home in 2014 and immediately ran into problems with her downstairs neighbours as she proceeded to strip out the furniture, kitchen, bathroom and partition walls, as well as a lowered ceiling.

"It is the claimants’ case that these initial works caused problems with excessive heat loss and vermin, as well as dust and rubbish deposits," the couple's barrister Joseph Meethan told Judge Stephen Hellman.

Mr Meethan told the judge that in 2019, further works to the flat forced the couple to move out of their home temporarily, and that a leaking shower which made their ceiling collapse, and a "flood" in their home caused by a faulty sprinkler system in the flat above, led them to move out two more times over the following year.

In 2020, the couple decided to move home and leave their neighbour troubles behind, but the sale of their apartment fell through in 2022, costing them over £60,000 in extra second-home stamp duty as they were then unable to sell it within the three year limit after buying the other property.

open image in gallery Lennox Gardens is one of the most exclusive garden squares in Knightsbridge, with houses on the square valued at up to £40 million ( Champion News )

They now blame the loss of that sale on Ms Sara's failure to provide them with evidence that the leaks had been remedied within the required timeframe, the barrister said.

He told the judge: “A series of leaks...affected Flat 4.

“On 18 August 2019, a damp patch formed on the ceiling of Flat 4. This was caused by a leak from a shower in Flat 5...the ceiling of Flat 4 collapsed and the claimants moved out from 27 September 2019 until 4 November 2019.

“Further leaks occurred in October 2021, July 2022 and October 2022 into the communal area of the building, and a further leak on 1 August 2022 into the kitchen of Flat 4.

“It was the defendant’s responsibility to ensure that the outcome of the works was of good quality. The persistent issues with leaks demonstrate that this was not done.

“The claimants were made to leave their home three times as a result of the defendant’s poor choice of contractors and lack of care for neighbours. She should be liable in damages for this.”

open image in gallery Leda Sara outside court ( Champion News )

Faisel Sadiq, for Ms Sara, denied that she is liable to pay anything.

He told the judge: “The claimants have at all material times been aware that the works were carried out by independent contractors.

“The defendant’s overarching position is that as a matter of law she is not liable for the negligence of, or for nuisance carried out by, an independent contractor.

“The claimants cannot succeed in their claims against the defendant. As the case law makes clear, a landowner is not in the position of an insurer of all those independent contractors who carry out works on their land.”

He continued: “Generally speaking, a landowner will not be liable for nuisance created by third parties. Where a nuisance is caused by a third party, the landowner will only be liable for the nuisance if she was negligent in remedying the nuisance once they were aware of the nuisance having arisen.

“Additionally, a landowner may be liable for nuisance caused by her independent contractor if she could reasonably have foreseen that the work she had instructed the independent contractor to do was likely to result in a nuisance.

open image in gallery Samuel and Jennifer Wagner claim they had to move out of their home on multiple occasions due to the works being undertaken by their neighbour ( Champion News )

“The claimants claim, as pleaded, is wholly misconceived in that is seeks to render the defendant liable for the nuisance caused by, or negligence of, independent contractors or her tenant. As a matter of law the claim ought to be dismissed.”

In relation to the claim for the lost stamp duty rebate “alleged to be due to the claimant’s inability to sell the property due to the defendant not proving that the leaks into Flat 4 had been remedied,” the barrister said: “There is no pleaded claim that the defendant owed a duty to the claimants to provide such proof.

“There is no sufficient evidence, beyond the claimants’ mere say so, that the sale of Flat 4 fell through because, or mainly because, of the lack of details provided by the defendant as respects the remedial works to Flat 5.”

The barrister added that Ms Sara is also pursuing a claim against a contractor that carried out works on her flat during the disputed period seeking that they indemnify her for any losses incurred relating to works they carried out.

The hearing continues.