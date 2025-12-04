Salisbury novichok latest: Putin ‘morally responsible’ for spy poisoning death of Dawn Sturgess, says inquiry
Public inquiry to publish findings on Russian Novichok poisonings
Vladimir Putin was “morally responsible” for the death of a 44-year-old woman who was poisoned by a Russian nerve agent novichok, an inquiry into her death has concluded.
Dawn Sturgess died after being exposed to the chemical weapon, which was left in a discarded perfume bottle in Amesbury, Wiltshire, in July 2018.
It followed the attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal, when he, his daughter Yulia and then-police officer Nick Bailey were poisoned in nearby Salisbury in March that year.
The inquiry, chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Lord Hughes of Ombersley, laid blame for the attack on President Putin, concluding that the attempted assassination of Mr Skripal was not "designed simply as revenge against him, but amounted to a public statement…that Russia will act decisively in what it regards as its own interests”.
The report also argued that the Kremlin would have accepted the “astonishingly reckless” attack would have been attributed to Russia.
While Michael Mansfield KC, the barrister for Ms Sturgess’ family, suggested that the security services should have created an entirely new identity for Mr Skripal in order to protect him from attack, the inquiry concludes such a move would have only been reasonable “if the risk to him of assassination on UK soil stood at a high level, and it did not.”
Home secretary: Poisoning was attack on our country
Home secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Dawn Sturgess was an innocent victim of a reckless and callous act. My thoughts remain with her family and loved ones, and I hope the inquiry’s findings provide them with answers they deserve.
“The use of Novichok in Salisbury was an attack not just on individuals, but on our country and our values. It demonstrated the complete disregard the Russian state has for human life and international law.
“I am immensely grateful to all those who contributed their expertise, knowledge and experiences to the inquiry, and to Lord Hughes and his team for their thorough and meticulous work throughout.”
Russian attack showed no regard for the risk of 'death or serious injury to innocent people'
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
The Russian Novichok attack showed no regard for the risk of “death or serious injury to an uncountable number of unconnected and innocent people”, Lord Hughes has said.
Giving a statement, the inquiry's chair said the GRU agents who carried out the attack “must have been aware that others might also touch the door handle - most obviously, Sergei's daughter Yulia, who they knew was staying In the house, but also any neighbour, visitor, delivery person, or anybody else who might chance by.”
He added: “I'm satisfied that Petrov and Boshirov brought with them to Salisbury the Nina Ricci bottle containing Novichok made in Russia that was subsequently responsible for Dawn Sturgess' death.
“It was probably this bottle that they used to apply the poison to Sergei Skripal's door handle. Then before leaving Salisbury, they recklessly discarded this bottle in some public or semi public place. They can simply have had no regard at all to the hazard this created of death or serious injury to an uncountable number of unconnected and innocent people.”
Starmer: Poisoning reminder of Putin's 'disregard for innocent lives'
The prime minister has said the inquiry’s findings were a “grave reminder of the Kremlin’s disregard for innocent lives” as he announced sanctions on the Russian military intelligence agency responsible for the Novichok poisonings.
Sir Keir Starmer said: “The Salisbury poisonings shocked the nation and today’s findings are a grave reminder of the Kremlin’s disregard for innocent lives. Dawn’s needless death was a tragedy and will forever be a reminder of Russia’s reckless aggression. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones.
“The UK will always stand up to Putin’s brutal regime and call out his murderous machine for what it is. Today’s sanctions are the latest step in our unwavering defence of European security, as we continue to squeeze Russia’s finances and strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table.”
Novichok attack was a 'public statement' from Kremlin
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
The Salisbury Novichok attack can be seen as a "public statement" from the Kremlin, the inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess has said.
The attack showed “considerable recklessness and indeed brazenness”, the report says, saying that the Russian agents who co-ordinated it did not care about the possible consequence that they might “injure or kill many others”.
“Greater recklessness lay in the willingness to abandon the remaining Novichok where it might cause uncontrolled collateral death or grave injury to people against whom, individually, the attackers could have entertained no malice", the report, authored by Lord Hughes, adds.
This, he said, means that “the likelihood of attribution to Russia was something which that state was willing to accept”.
The inquiry laid blame for the attack on President Putin, concluding that the attempted assassination of Mr Skripal was not "designed simply as revenge against him, but amounted to a public statement…that Russia will act decisively in what it regards as its own interests”.
Russian spy agency sanctioned in wake of inquiry
Russian military intelligence agency the GRU has been sanctioned in its entirety by the UK in the wake of the Sturgess inquiry report, the Foreign Office said.
Claims that GRU agents were in the UK to visit Salisbury Cathedral 'not credible', says inquiry chair
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Claims made to Russian state media that GRU agents Alexander Petrov, Ruslan Boshirov and Sergey Fedotov were only in the UK to visit Salisbury Cathedral are "not credible", Lord Hughes has said.
The chairman of the inquiry, which cost £8.3 million, said the three men were “acting on instructions” when they carried out the attack.
He also said there was a "clear causative link between the use and discarding of the Novichok by Petrov and Boshirov, and the death of Dawn Sturgess”, the inquiry's chair has said.
Dawn Sturgess was 'innocent victim of cruel and cynical acts of others', says inquiry chair
Dawn Sturgess was the "innocent victim of the cruel and cynical acts of others", the chair of the inquiry into her death has said, condemning her death as "needless and arbitrary".
Giving a statement following the publication of the inquiry's report, Lord Hughes said: "Sturgess was a private person leading a private life in Salisbury, which was the city where she'd grown up.
"She had a partner, Charlie Rowley. She was the mother to three children. She was a sister and a daughter. Her life was not without its challenges, but she faced them with the support of those she loved.
"And her death was needless and arbitrary. She was the entirely innocent victim of the cruel and cynical acts of others. Dawn's family has responded to her death with dignity and clarity of purpose."
Inquiry avoids major criticism of British state
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Lord Hughes’ inquiry avoids major criticism of the British state in its handling of Sergei Skripal, arguing it was not reasonable to provide him with an entirely new identity in order to prevent an attack on him.
While Michael Mansfield KC, the barrister for Ms Sturgess’ family, suggested that the security services should have created an entirely new identity for Mr Skripal in order to protect him from attack, the inquiry concludes such a move would have only been reasonable “if the risk to him of assassination on UK soil stood at a high level, and it did not.”
However, the report does conclude that there were “failings in Sergei Skripal’s management as an exchanged prisoner; in particular, sufficient, regular written assessments were not concluded”.
But Lord Hughes adds that he does not think that the assessment that Mr Skripal was “not at sufficient risk of assassination by Russian personnel can be said to have been unreasonable, although, of course, events unhappily demonstrated that it was wrong.”
Putin ‘morally responsible’ for Novichok poisoning of Dawn Sturgess
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Vladimir Putin was “morally responsible” for the death of a 44-year-old woman who was poisoned by Russian nerve agent Novichok, an inquiry into her death has concluded.
The report concludes that the Russian state is to blame for the attack, partly because access to Novichok is “likely to be significantly restricted in Russia” and that “any activity which could give rise to international repercussions would necessitate senior oversight”.
“It is simply not likely that any step as serious as assassination on foreign soil would be undertaken without high-level authorisation”, said Lord Hughes.
“For these reasons I am sure that authorisation at a very high level must have ben given.“In the context of a state where executive power is heavily concentrated in the person of the President, an attempt on the life of Sergei Skripal would not have been made without the approval of the Russian President.”
The report concludes that all those involved in the assassination attempt were “morally responsible for Dawn Sturgess’ death”.
“Deploying a highly toxic nerve agent in a busy city was an astonishingly reckless act.
“The risk that others beyond the intended target, Sergei Skripal, might be killed or injured was entirely foreseeable. That risk was dramatically magnified by leaving in the city a bottle of the Novichok disguised as perfume.”
How was Dawn Sturgess killed in a Russian assassination plot?
Dawn Sturgess, 44, was not the target of a Russian assassination plot - but became the only person to be killed by it.
In March 2018, former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned Salisbury by nerve agent Novichok, which had been smeared on his door handle.
They survived, but officials were concerned someone would pick up the discarded nerve agent the assassins may have left behind.
This is what happened in July 2018, when Ms Sturgess’ boyfriend, Charlie Rowley, unwittingly gave her a perfume bottle containing “enough poison to kill thousands of people”.
He had found what appeared to be an unopened gift box of Premier Jour Nina Ricci perfume and gave it to his girlfriend as a present.
He opened it for her and assembled the bottle but spilled the contents on his hands as he attached the nozzle.
Ms Sturgess sprayed the substance on her wrists and within 15 minutes told Mr Rowley she felt “very, very strange” before he found her lying in the bath, “convulsing and foaming at the mouth”.
