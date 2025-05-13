Councils should be allowed to charge more than double council tax, says Khan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London’s boroughs should be able to charge more than double council tax on second homes to free them up for people to live in, Sir Sadiq Khan has said.

The Labour Mayor of London suggested he wanted councils in the capital to have more powers to ensure second homes and empty investment properties are in use.

Speaking to LBC, Sir Sadiq was asked about measures to tackle the housing crisis in London.

When asked about councils around the UK which charge double council tax on empty second homes, he told the broadcaster: “That’s not enough.

“I want councils to have the power to charge much more for leaving your property vacant.”

He pointed to flats in Nine Elms, south west London, as an example of properties “built like gold bricks investment”.

Sir Sadiq said: “They’ve not been lived in, because those who bought it know equity will go up and the price of the flat will go up, and they don’t need to live there.”

He added: “Wandsworth, great council, the max they can charge is double council tax.

“I am not being funny, if you can afford a flat and leave it empty, you can pay double council tax.

“I think boroughs should be allowed to charge much, much more. We’re lobbying the Government to give councils more powers to dis-incentivise leaving a property empty.”

The London Mayor last week announced plans to “actively explore” building on some of London’s green belt in a bid to fix the capital’s housing crisis.

The announcement marked a change in stance for Sir Sadiq, who previously argued against releasing green belt land while there are still previously developed brownfield sites available.