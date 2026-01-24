Khan urges Labour not to block Burnham by-election candidacy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Senior Labour figures have urged the party’s executive not to block Andy Burnham from returning to Parliament if he asks to contest the Gorton and Denton by-election.

The Greater Manchester mayor has until 5pm on Saturday to ask for permission to stand in the by-election, with reports suggesting the Prime Minister’s supporters will seek to block his candidacy.

On Saturday, a series of senior Labour politicians urged the party’s national executive committee (NEC) not to stand in Mr Burnham’s way.

Most explicit was Sir Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, who told the Fabian Society conference he thought Mr Burnham should be allowed to stand and would campaign for him.

He said: “I’m a firm believer in the best team having all the talent playing for them.”

Earlier, Labour’s deputy leader Lucy Powell had told the same conference that the decision on whether Mr Burnham should be the candidate ought to be “up to Andy and the local members”.

Both also reiterated their support for Sir Keir Starmer, with Ms Powell urging the party to “get behind” the Prime Minister.

And Sir Sadiq stressed Sir Keir’s success in securing Labour’s election victory and pointed to achievements including more rights for renters and workers and the abolition of the two-child benefit cap.

Speculation has surrounded a possible return to Westminster for the Mayor of Greater Manchester since Andrew Gwynne announced he would resign as an MP on health grounds on Thursday.

Mr Burnham, who is widely believed to have ambitions to lead the party, is yet to comment on whether he intends to stand.

But if he does put himself forward, he will have to apply to Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for permission to do so by 5pm on Saturday.

Reports have suggested that supporters of the Prime Minister on the NEC may seek to block his candidacy, either out of fear it would destabilise the Government or to prevent another by-election for the Greater Manchester mayoralty.

Although Ms Powell did not explicit say she wanted Mr Burnham to stand, she told the Fabian Society she wanted to see “the very best candidate” selected, and described him as “incredibly popular”.

Warning that the contest could be “the most consequential by-election” of the current Parliament, the Manchester Central MP said she did not want to see Reform UK or the Green Party “get a foothold into my city or into a northern city which they’ve not yet done before”.

Although Mr Gwynne retained the seat in 2024 with 51% of the vote, the collapse in Labour’s polling position means Gorton and Denton could be a tougher fight against both Reform and the Greens.