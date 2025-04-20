RAF fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft near Nato airspace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

RAF fighter jets have intercepted two Russian aircraft flying close to Nato airspace over the Baltic Sea, marking the first such intervention under Operation Chessman.

Two RAF Typhoons were scrambled from Malbork Air Base in Poland on Tuesday to intercept a Russian Ilyushin Il-20M “Coot-A” intelligence aircraft, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

A second incident occurred on Thursday when another two Typhoons were launched from the base to intercept an unknown aircraft departing Kaliningrad airspace close to Nato airspace.

The MoD said on Sunday that the intercepts mark the RAF’s first scramble as part of Operation Chessman and come weeks after the aircraft arrived in eastern Poland to begin deployment alongside Sweden in defence of Nato’s eastern flank.

Interception in aviation terms refers to when one aircraft, typically a military one, approaches another for the purpose of identification or intervention.

open image in gallery Typhoons at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire ( Joe Giddens/PA )

Minister for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard said the UK was “unshakeable” in its commitment to Nato.

“With Russian aggression growing and security threats on the rise, we are stepping up to reassure our Allies, deter adversaries and protect our national security through our plan for change.

“This mission shows our ability to operate side by side with Nato’s newest member Sweden and to defend the Alliance’s airspace wherever and whenever needed, keeping us safe at home and strong abroad.”

The UK’s deployment of six Typhoon jets and nearly 200 personnel from 140 Expeditionary Air Wing is the UK’s latest contribution to Nato’s air policing efforts, following operations in Romania and Iceland last year.

The MoD said it represents a “landmark in Nato integration” with jets from RAF Lossiemouth operating alongside Swedish Gripens, the first time Sweden has contributed fighter aircraft to another ally’s air policing since joining Nato in 2024.

The intercepts come after Defence Secretary John Healey’s visit to Nato last week, where he co-led a meeting in which more than 50 nations pledged £21 billion of support to Ukraine, the department said.

In April 2024, six Typhoon fighter jets with more than 200 personnel were stationed in Romania to defend Nato’s eastern border.

This was followed in August 2024 with the deployment of four F-35B jets to Iceland, defending Nato airspace in the north.

The RAF’s quick reaction alert forces are based at RAF Coningsby, Lossiemouth, and Brize Norton.