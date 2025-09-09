Patel: ‘UK’s enemies queuing up’ to get close to Mauritius after Chagos deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s “enemies are queuing up” to get close to Mauritius as a result of plans to hand over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, Dame Priti Patel has claimed.

The shadow foreign secretary said adversaries such as Russia, Iran and China back the deal, which was signed earlier this year, because it makes the UK “weaker”.

The Government agreed to cede the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius, but retain control of the military base on Diego Garcia at a projected cost of £34.7 billion over the next 99 years.

Parliament will have to pass the Diego Garcia Military Base and British Indian Ocean Territory Bill, before the treaty is ratified.

During the Bill’s second reading debate, defence minister Luke Pollard said the decision to cut a deal with Mauritius was made to protect the military base, which will be leased back to the UK.

Mr Pollard said: “You don’t accidentally rock up one day to the Foreign Office and decide to start international negotiations, you do so because there was a clear risk to the future of that military base.

“That is why the Conservatives started the negotiations, it’s why you had 11 rounds of negotiations, and it’s why we had to conclude the deal.”

Mr Pollard also challenged the Conservatives to publish the contents of the Chagos deal negotiated by the previous government, to show that Labour managed to secure “a better deal for the British people”.

Dame Priti told MPs “everything about this surrender deal is wrong” and there had been a “fundamental betrayal of the British Chagossian community.”

She said: “With our sovereignty over this base being surrendered, it comes as no surprise, I think, to all members of this House, our enemies are now queuing up to, guess what? Make friends with Mauritius.

“Just days before the surrender treaty was signed, Russia agreed with Mauritius a new partnership agreement, which includes marine research. That means, so called marine research conducted by Russia could take place just a handful of miles away from our base.

“And as well as that partnership with Russia, Mauritius has been courted extensively by Iran and China, for further partnerships in a range of other areas.

“But despite warnings, this inept Labour Government has failed to act to safeguard our interests.”

Dame Priti went on to ask for the “evidential basis of the Prime Minister’s claims” that Russia, Iran and China oppose the Chagos deal.

She added: “When the minister responds, can he finally explain the grounds behind the Prime Minister’s malicious, almost spurious remarks, or apologise for those claims?

“Because all evidence shows, so far from opposing the surrender treaty, our enemies actually back it, which means Britain is weaker.”

Intervening, Conservative MP Sarah Bool (South Northamptonshire) said research by the Taxpayers Alliance had shown with inflation, the cost would be closer to £47 billion rather than the £35 million the Government had announced.

Dame Priti said: “This deal is so bad for Britain, it has left our country humiliated and weaker on the world stage, and our friends and enemies are laughing at the UK and Labour’s epic diplomatic failure to stand up for our national interests.”