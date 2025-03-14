RSPCA appeal after teens kill seagull with a catapult

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The RSPCA is investigating after “unspeakably cruel” teenagers shot a seagull out of the sky with a catapult.

The black-headed gull died from its injuries after its elbow and right wing were shattered by the metal shot in Gravesend, Kent.

A neighbour rang the animal charity to report a group of teenage boys firing a catapult at a seagull in a garden on Packham Road, Northfleet.

The person watched them pick up the dying bird by its wing at around 4pm on Saturday (March 8). The dead gull was driven to an RSPCA vet where x-rays were taken.

open image in gallery Black-headed Gulls are sociable but noisy birds, usually seen in small flocks ( Getty )

“It is really sad this beautiful bird appears to have died after being deliberately targeted, perhaps as part of a cruel game and went on to experience horrendous injuries before dying,” said RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Adam Tasker.

“The x-rays showed there was a round metallic foreign object eight millimetres (0.3in) in diameter near the bird’s right elbow. It caused a fracture which involved the humerus, radius and ulna and was consistent with a high impact trauma from being shot by a catapult.”

Wild birds, including gulls, are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is an offence to intentionally kill, injure or take them without a licence.

RSPCA lead wildlife officer Geoff Edmond said: “We are really concerned to hear about incidents like this and it's particularly concerning to hear suggestions this attack may have been undertaken by younger people. It is unspeakably cruel and totally unacceptable to shoot animals for fun like this

“While most people will be appalled by attacking animals in this way, sadly the RSPCA’s experience shows that there are people out there who are deliberately targeting wildlife, pets and farm animals with airguns, catapults and crossbows. These weapons cause horrific pain and suffering.”

If anyone has information about this incident - which allegedly took place at around 4pm on March 8 - they are asked to contact the RSPCA’s appeals line number on 0300 123 8018 and refer to incident number 01465879.

To report cruelty to an animal, and help us protect wildlife, please visit the RSPCA’s website.