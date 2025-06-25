Royal Navy shadows Russian ships through English Channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Royal Navy has shadowed Russian ships as they travelled through the English Channel.

Portsmouth-based destroyer HMS Duncan and patrol ship HMS Mersey were dispatched to track the movements of RFN Boikiy which was on its way back from deployment in the Gulf of Guinea.

Duncan met the corvette near the island of Ushant at the south-western end of the Channel on the French coast on June 20 before HMS Mersey took over duties off the Isle of Wight.

It is the latest deployment of a UK warship to follow Russian vessels.

It came soon after patrol ship HMS Trent and Wildcat helicopters from 815 Naval Air Squadron shadowed RFN Admiral Grigorovich as part of joint Nato efforts as the Russian frigate sailed past Gibraltar, through the English Channel and into the North Sea, the Royal Navy said.

Luke Pollard, Minister for the Armed Forces, said: “Russian warships are increasingly sailing through the English Channel, and every time they do, a Royal Navy vessel will be keeping an eye on them.

“I have every confidence, as should the British public, that our Royal Navy will continue to defend our waters and keep our undersea cables safe.”

Commander Daniel Lee, Commanding Officer of HMS Duncan, said: “Escorting foreign warships through waters near the UK is a vital part of our mission to protect our nation and uphold international maritime law.

“It’s a clear demonstration of our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our seas, which are so important to the lives and livelihoods of the British people.”