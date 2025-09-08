Royal family news - latest: Harry visits Queen Elizabeth’s grave as UK trip sparks rumours of Charles reunion
Duke of Sussex laid a wreath and flowers and privately paid his respects at the late Queen’s tomb
Prince Harry has laid flowers at the tomb of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, on the third anniversary of her death as he visits the UK.
The Duke of Sussex paid his respects privately at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after arriving in the country on Monday.
Harry is due to attend the WellChild awards ceremony in London in the evening as part of his role as the charity’s patron, a position he has held for more than 15 years.
He is then expected to travel to a community recording studio in Nottingham on Tuesday.
There has been speculation about whether the duke will see his father, the King, during his visit, with the pair not having met face-to-face in over a year-and-a-half.
Harry’s visit follows recent pictures that showed senior aides to both Charles and Harry holding a meeting, which was rumoured to be a step towards rebuilding ties between the duke and the royal family.
Meanwhile, Harry’s estranged brother, the Prince of Wales appeared at a separate engagement at the National Federation of Women’s Institutes to mark the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
William jokes about late Queen’s passion for breeding horses
The Prince of Wales joked about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s passion for horses with members of her Women’s Institute (WI) as he marked the third anniversary of her death.
William was joined by the Princess of Wales for the visit to the National Federation of Women’s Institutes – in tribute to the late Queen’s decades-long association with the organisation – and told guests he could not believe how quickly the time had passed.
He asked for members’ memories of the late Queen, and they chatted about his grandmother’s passion for horses and horse breeding.
The prince said with a smile: “I think she would have liked a few more winners,” then told the members his grandmother had “an old iPad” she would use to watch her foals being born via a remote camera, adding “a lot of foals were born at Sandringham”.
Why is Prince Harry estranged from the royal family - and does he want reconcilation?
Prince Harry has been estranged from the royal family in recent years following his exit from the UK in 2020.
The duke has levelled accusations at the King, Queen, William and Kate in his Oprah interview, Netflix documentary and memoir Spare.
He told the BBC in May that Charles will not speak to him because of his court battle over his security, and he does not know “how much longer my father has”.
But he also outlined his hopes for a “reconciliation” with his family, saying: “Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things.”
He added: “But you know, I would love reconciliation with my family” and said there was “no point in continuing to fight any more”.
Watch: Prince Harry makes first return to the UK in five months amid family reunion rumours
What is Harry doing in the UK?
Speculation about meeting between King and Harry
There has been speculation about whether the Prince Harry will see his father, the King, during his visit to the UK this week.
Charles is receiving ongoing cancer treatment and was in Scotland at the weekend.
The pair last saw each other face-to-face over a year-and-a-half ago soon after the King’s cancer diagnosis.
Harry’s visit follows recent images obtained by the Mail on Sunday showing senior aides to Charles and Harry during a meeting, in what was reported to be a step towards restoring the relationship between the duke and the royal family.
Harry pays private respects at late Queen’s tomb after arriving in UK
The Duke of Sussex has laid a wreath and flowers in memory of his grandmother, the late Queen, on the third anniversary of her death.
The Duke arrived in the UK on Monday and travelled to the late Queen’s tomb in the King George VI Memorial Chapel within Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said.
He laid a wreath and flowers and privately paid his respects.
